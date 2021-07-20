BTS Named 'One Of The Top 5 Highest Paid Musicians In The World' By Billboard

On July 19, 2021, Billboard released a report announcing 2020’s Global Money Makers: The Top 5 Highest Paid Musicians in the world. In the report, BTS was named as the Fourth Highest Paid Musician in the World, after Queen, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish. The fifth place was secured by Post Malone. Billboard compared the RIAA's physical as well as digital revenue reports with IFPI's global revenue statistics in order to determine the top fives.

Billboard releases 2020's 'Top 5 Global Money Makers'

Queen are the champions of the world when it comes to 2020 earnings, according to Billboard’s first ranking of the top five acts’ international income.https://t.co/9YJ4YvWHrq — billboard (@billboard) July 19, 2021

Billboard studies the international sales for over 22 artists that were based on their ranking in the top sales as well as touring categories. According to the report, BTS had a total income of over USD 31.5 million. The Bangtan Boys have a streaming royalty of over USD 14.6 million and an estimate global stream count of 17.3 billion. The report also stated that the entertainment magazine did not include BTS' live streams such as June 2020 Bang Bang Con, due to reporting issues.

Recently, it was also announced that BTS topped the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, with their fifth number-one hit single Permission to Dance. BTS' latest song was co-penned by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, Jenna Andrews. It was released on July 9, 2021. After the announcement, the group expressed their gratitude to BTS' ARMY for showering love. BTS had performed their new track, Permission to Dance, for the first time on the talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, followed by their another performance of their super-hit track, Butter. The host was joined by the group on a video call. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon episode had garnered over 230 million digital views.

Earlier, in the month of May 2021, BTS had released their second English song, Butter. Released through Big Hit Music and Sony Music Entertainment, the disco-pop, dance-pop and EDM track was penned by Jenna Andrews, RM, Alex Bilowitz, Sebastian Garcia, Robert Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, and Ron Perry. The track had topped the charts in various countries as well as Billboard's Global 200 chart.

IMAGE: BTS BIG HIT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.