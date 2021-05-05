BTS' New Concept Clips Featuring Jin And Suga From Upcoming Single 'Butter' Out

On May 4, 2021, Big Hit Entertainment took to their official Twitter handle and released two new Butter teasers, featuring BTS' members, singer Jin and rapper Suga. The new BTS Butter concept clips follow May 3's visuals which starred Jungkook and RM. The new Butter teaser sees Jin playing around with several yellow balloons with smiley faces on them, however, the other BTS Butter concept clip shows Suga taking pictures with a filming camera on a shadowy set.

BTS' latest Butter concept clip featuring Jin & Suga released

On May 3, 2021, BTS released two concept clips featuring member Jungkook and RM. Jungkook can be seen on a dimly lit set as he can be seen posing for the camera and further spread butter on a piece of toast. The second concept clip features RM on a similar soundstage as he turned a light on and off.

Before releasing their Butter teaser, the makers dropped a mysterious poster from the upcoming single. The poster featured a collection of photos containing things such as a camera, a piece of toast, a party popper, and several yellow balloons. As soon as the poster was up on the internet, BTS' ARMY rushed to make connections and realized that BTS members are using props in their upcoming second English song. A fan dropped a snap of the poster and wrote that 'lamp and heart= Namjoon, bread and butter heart= Jungkook'.

I THINK SOOOOO ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ’œ



Bread = tae

CAMERA= JK pic.twitter.com/vKb8g3XOEA — I'M CRAVING this BUTTER ðŸ¤¤ðŸ’œ (@Divya44939016) May 1, 2021

After BTS' ARMY speculated the South Korean boy band's comeback, their agency Big Hit confirmed the rumours with their latest English single, Butter. The agency got the fans excited as they called the upcoming track an 'another summer smash hit', after the success of BTS' successful first English single, Dynamite, which released in August 2020. BTS' Butter's release is slated to be May 21, 2021. The new dance-pop song will be catering to the smooth yet charming feeling that the South Korean boys are known and loved for. The South Korean boy band has become a global icon ever since it made its debut in the month of June 2013.

Image Source: BTS' official Twitter