BTS' New Japanese Single Tops ITunes Charts In Over 90 Countries

While the South Korean pop music grows its reach and influence all over the world, BTS remains to be one of the leading musical bands that have emerged from the country. They have created a massive fanbase in different parts of the world, with their albums having received a global recognition. One of the latest Japanese singles released by the band has created a strong impact on the musical charts, as well, according to Big Hit Music. The song has reportedly topped the iTunes chart in a total of 97 countries so far.

BTS Japanese single tops iTunes chart in 97 countries

Even though the band hails from South Korea, it has released a number of songs and albums in the Japanese language. While these albums have gained immense success in Japan, the new Japanese single Film Out by BTS has topped the iTunes chart all over the world. The song has topped in a total of 97 countries and has debuted as No. 1 Oricon’s daily digital singles chart in Japan, having received a total of 23, 344 downloads. The song has also tasted success in other musical platforms till date.

Film Out has created a strong impact on multiple streaming sites, which includes Line Music, AWA and Mora. The song was released last Friday and its music video was also uploaded on Youtube on the same day. It promptly received a total of nearly 30 million views within the first 24 hours, which has become a new record for any BTS song in Japanese. Having penned by band member Jungkook, Film Out is all set to be included in the band’s Japanese compilation album titled BTS, The Best. The album is said to be released on June 16 as of now.

BTS has also released multiple other studio albums in the Japanese language in the last few years. These include Wake Up, Youth, Face Yourself and Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey, which was released last year. The band had also received another album last year, Be, which is in Korean language. Its song Life Goes On tasted massive success, having being created in the wake of the current pandemic.