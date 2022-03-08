BTS' New Song Leaked Online, Fans Ask Label BIG Hit Music To Take Stringent Legal Action

Amid the excitement of the fans ahead of K-pop band BTS' concert, a snippet of their alleged song has been leaked online. Ever since the news started surfacing online, it seemed to not go well with the fans of the famous band. Shortly after the news about the leaked snippet trended online, fans are asking Big Hit Music to step in and take legal action.

For the unversed, BTS is expected to release new music in 2022 and fans have been waiting eagerly for it. At the moment, there is excitement around their upcoming concert. As the band is facing travel restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic, the band is all set to telecast the concert in theatres worldwide.

BTS' new song leaked, fans demand legal action

As fans were excited about BTS' upcoming concert and new release this year, they stumbled upon the snippet of the song which was widely shared across Twitter and Reddit. However, the link to the song does not exist on the platform anymore. Unfortunately, it’s not the same as Twitter. Soon after this, some asked the label handling the band Big Hit to intervene in the matter and take legal action while others have asked social media users to report any tweets that may contain music. Although there is no official confirmation on this yet, fans have been hoping they will hear the new album soon.

Meanwhile, touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS is all set to meet its fans in person at the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul. With only a few days are remaining for the big event, the seven-member band—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook— is leaving no stone unturned to present their fans, called ARMY, a bigger and grander show. Currently preparing for the same, the members seldom LIVE sessions with fans to interact with them.

For the unknown, the highly anticipated Permission To Dance On Stage- Seoul's first concert will be held from March 10 to March 13, 2022, at Olympic Stadium.

IMAGE: Instagram/bts.bighitofficial