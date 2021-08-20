BTS Officially Cancels Map Of The Soul Tour, ARMY Says 'we'll Wait To Reunite Again'

The South Korean boy band BTS officially cancelled their Map Of The Soul Tour on August 20, 2021. The tour, which was earlier scheduled for April 2020 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As their management company did not give any fixed date, they officially cancelled the tour recently. The company stated the "changing circumstances beyond control" as the reason behind the cancellation. The company's announcement left the ARMY disappointed as they expressed their feelings via Twitter.

BTS' management company Big Hit Music released an official statement via Weverse. In the statement, the company announced the official cancellation of the tour and shared they worked hard to resume the preparations for the Map of the Soul Tour. However, due to the changing circumstances, resuming the performances at a huge scale as per their plan became difficult. The statement further said that the company cancelled the Seoul tour in February 2020 and North America tour in March 2020. then postponed the Europe and Japan tour before the tickets' sale began. The company promised refunds for those who reserved the tickets for the BTS North America tour. They then apologised to the ARMY and said they are working on a viable schedule. BTS members include RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook. V, and Jimin.

BTS enjoys a massive fan base across the world. The news of Map of the Soul Tour's cancellations disappointed the ARMY. However, they said the ARMY would wait for BTS while sharing their views on Twitter. An ARMY member wrote, "We are literally strong. The ARMY’s I know & the BTS you all know, we’re all strong. We’ll find a way. We always have. If there’s no way lets draw the map, the whole map again. So no worries. We’re strong, we’re still connected." while another one wrote, "There is no end to this journey , BTS & ARMY are TOGETHER , FOREVER." The ARMY also reminisced about BTS' previous live concerts. Some fans even shared photos and clips from previous concerts. A fan shared a two minute clip from BTS' concert and wrote, "Everything will be fine, the Spring Day will come again, let's just wait a little longer."

There is no end to this journey ,

BTS & ARMY are TOGETHER , FOREVER 💜#ARMYWillWaitForBTS#StillWishingForMoreGoodDays pic.twitter.com/JGL8aBQA5N — Aaru.1013 (@Jeonshi_7) August 20, 2021

Everything will be fine, the Spring Day will come again, let's just wait a little longer 💜💫#ARMYWillWaitForBTS pic.twitter.com/F30EKl7epm — daily bts photos (@bts_hdphotos) August 20, 2021

We are literally strong. The ARMY’s I know & the BTS you all know, we’re all strong. We’ll find a way. We always have. If there’s no way lets draw the map, the whole map again. So no worries. We’re strong, we’re still connected @BTS_twt #ARMYWillWaitForBTS pic.twitter.com/72WiLtee9U — celeste (@celeste134340_) August 20, 2021

This is not the end, just a new beginning 💜 #ARMYWillWaitForBTS pic.twitter.com/FyPFC5Rwny — 야나 ⁷ ♡ Kim Nam-joon 4 president 💜 (@PurpleY94) August 20, 2021

"It’s okay come on when I say one two three forget it

Erase all sad memories hold my hand and smile" - 2!3!



BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR has been cancelled but life goes on. Let's take it as a sad memory and hope that we Armys will see Tannies soon.💜#ARMYWillWaitForBTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/s5NCnE8uR7 — Miss Exceptional ⁷ 🌸 (@JoannaSabanto01) August 20, 2021

Image Credit: BTS' INSTAGRAM