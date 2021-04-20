BTS' Online Concert 'Bang Bang Con 2021' Surpasses Whopping 2.7 Million Concurrent Viewers

BTS is undoubtedly one of the most popular K-Pop bands in the world. Their millions of fans are always eager to watch their favourite performers. BTS recently hosted their BTS' Bang Bang Con 2021 for their fans all over the world. The virtual concert was attended by millions of viewers and received a massive viewership. According to a report by koreaportal.com, the concert surpassed a whopping 2.7 million simultaneous views. Here is a look at everything you need to know about it.

The report added that the viewership number was achieved this Saturday in BTS' Bang Bang Con 2021. Big Hit music has termed this as the largest number of users who simultaneously watched the BTS' concert ever since it was launched last year in April. In a media statement, Big Hit music shared that BTS faced a contact-free audience because of the current COVID-19 pandemic and they have now created a new performance culture through this online streaming festival.

The Bang Bang Con 2021 concert is a virtual BTS' concert where the boy band telecast their past concerts and meetups with fans. The virtual event was attended by ARMY for free. It was available to stream on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. The recent Bang Bang Con 2021 concert was held on April 17, 2021 making it the third session amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Because of the unfortunate situation all over the world, the band had to cancel or postpone the dates of their Map of the Soul world tour. After this, BTS held their first virtual BTS’ concert which proved to be a huge hit. BTS' latest Bang Bang con streamed three of their previous concerts, BTS Live Trilogy Episode I: BTS Begins (Seoul concert), BTS 5th Muster [Magic Shop] (meeting with fans in Busan) and the BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself (Sao Paulo, Brazil concert). BTS' latest Bang Bang concert streamed took place for around eight hours this Saturday.

Apart from this massive simultaneous viewers record, BTS also achieved two new Guinness World Records for its incredible and never-seen-before performance on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. It was revealed that their song Dynamite has now become the new single to spend most weeks on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart by a South Korean musical act. Here is a look at the official tweet by Guinness World Records.

