Last Updated:

BTS Opens Up About Performing In Empty Stadium Amidst Pandemic, Says 'it Was Painful'

South Korean boyband BTS singer Jimin in a recent interview opened up about how it felt to perform on the stage without a live audience.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Jimin

Image Credit: BTS official Instagram


The South Korean boyband BTS recently opened about the struggles they faced during the pandemic. The band spoke about how they felt went they performed in front of an empty stadium with the fans joining them virtually. Earlier this week, BTS also cancelled their world tour Map Of The Soul due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BTS talks about performing in an empty stadium

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by teaamie (@_teaamie_)

BTS in the past one and half years, due to the pandemic wasn't able to perform live but the group offered a live-streamed pay-per-view concert series like Bang Bang Con: The Live in 2020 and Muster Sowoozoo 2021. In a recent interview with Billboard, member Jimin opened up about how it felt to perform in front of an empty stadium and said that it was painful. "It was nerve-wracking when we were waiting for the curtain to rise, but when we went on stage, there were just a lot of video cameras in the place the audience was supposed to be," Jimin said. He added, "I know I should be grateful for the chance to perform at all, but it was painful." 

READ | BTS: Jungkook's baby pics appear in Beyonce's Virgo yearbook; Fans speculate collaboration

RM joined in and said that the lack of a live audience in the stadium sapped their energy and killed their morale. Suga also added that he had been getting pensive lately as, "we haven’t been able to perform in a year and a half, not being able to do the work we do." BTS band members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook announced they will be cancelling their much-awaited world tour Map Of The Soul.

READ | When BTS' Jimin kicked V out of room after latter saw nightmare; here's what happened next

Big Hit Entertainment in a statement announced the cancellation of the tour. A part of their statement released on Weverse read-

READ | Megan Thee Stallion to release remix of BTS' 'Butter': Check release date, timing and more

Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.

Image Credit: BTS official Instagram

READ | BTS 'Butter' Remix feat featuring Megan Thee Stallion out, check out latest track here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND