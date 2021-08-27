BTS Opens Up About Performing In Empty Stadium Amidst Pandemic, Says 'it Was Painful'

The South Korean boyband BTS recently opened about the struggles they faced during the pandemic. The band spoke about how they felt went they performed in front of an empty stadium with the fans joining them virtually. Earlier this week, BTS also cancelled their world tour Map Of The Soul due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BTS talks about performing in an empty stadium

BTS in the past one and half years, due to the pandemic wasn't able to perform live but the group offered a live-streamed pay-per-view concert series like Bang Bang Con: The Live in 2020 and Muster Sowoozoo 2021. In a recent interview with Billboard, member Jimin opened up about how it felt to perform in front of an empty stadium and said that it was painful. "It was nerve-wracking when we were waiting for the curtain to rise, but when we went on stage, there were just a lot of video cameras in the place the audience was supposed to be," Jimin said. He added, "I know I should be grateful for the chance to perform at all, but it was painful."

RM joined in and said that the lack of a live audience in the stadium sapped their energy and killed their morale. Suga also added that he had been getting pensive lately as, "we haven’t been able to perform in a year and a half, not being able to do the work we do." BTS band members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook announced they will be cancelling their much-awaited world tour Map Of The Soul.

Big Hit Entertainment in a statement announced the cancellation of the tour. A part of their statement released on Weverse read-

Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.

Image Credit: BTS official Instagram