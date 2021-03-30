BTS Pens Letter For #StopAsianHate, Recalls Past Experience; Says, 'We Condemn Violence'

With the ongoing hate against the Asian community and Pacific Islanders, various celebrities have come forward to address the issue. Recently, popular K-pop band BTS took to their Twitter to share a note on the ongoing movement "Stop Asian Hate". In the post shared by them, they talked about their experience and how they "condemn" such hate crimes against a particular community.

BTS shares a note about Asian Hate

In the note, BTS wrote that they send their deepest condolences to people who have lost their loved ones. They further recalled the hate they received for the way they looked and were even asked "Why Asians speak English". They continued by saying that they cannot put in words the pain of becoming the subject of such hate. They labelled their experience "inconsequential" as compared to the ongoing hate. They also added that their experience was enough to make them feel powerless and hamper their self-esteem.

Concluding, they added that the ongoing hate cannot be "disassociated from our identity as Asians". They told their fans that it took them some time and thoughtful discussion on how to voice their message. The band signed off by saying that they stand against racial discrimination and that they condemn violence. "You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together."

The tweet now has over 1.2 million likes and 700k+ retweets. The BTS Army is talking about the hate they received and addressed how they were present during the time when the band was receiving hate. Some of the fans also thanked them for stepping up against the hate.

#StopAsianHate trends worldwide

Since 2020, the hate against the Asian community has increased day by day. The community who are residing away from their native place have been addressed to racial discrimination and in some cases violence. Earlier, on March 16, in one of the hate crimes in America, eight people were killed during a series of shooting. It took place at three Atlanta spas or massage parlours and out of eight people, six were Asian women. After this incident, people all over the world came forward to address the hate through the medium of social media as well as rallies. Celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, Daniel Dae Kim and many others came forward to talk about the movement.

