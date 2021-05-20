BTS' Performance At The Rose Bowl Left Nick Jonas "blown Away"

Nick Jonas cannot stop praising BTS. The Jonas Brothers member in a recent interview he talked about the K-pop band who are set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Apart from talking about BTS, Nick Jonas also gave a health update to his fans through the interview as he was recently hospitalized due to an accident. Find out more details about Nick Jonas’ take on BTS below.

Nick Jonas reveals he was “blown away” by BTS’ performance

BTS is all set to release their second complete English single, Butter. Butter’s release is scheduled for May 21, 2021, and is now only a few hours away. Ahead of Butter’s release, ARMY cannot stop talking about the track. Apart from BTS’ ARMY fans many celebrities are also sharing their opinion about the K-pop group and their music.

The latest addition to this list singer and actor, Nick Jonas. In a recent interview with Variety, Nick Jonas talked about BTS in detail and applauded their performance. In the interview, Nick revealed that he is excited to see BTS perform at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. He confessed that he loves the band and got to witness them perform at the Rose Bowl a few years ago. He revealed that he was “blown away” by their performance at the concert.

Nick Jonas also talked about recently being hospitalized after suffering from injuries on the set of The Voice. Nick Jonas is currently serving as a singing coach on the show. In the interview, Nick confessed that he feels “very fortunate” to not have suffered any major injuries during the accident. He revealed that his accident and the resulting injuries could have been much worse, but he only suffered from a “fractured rib and some bumps and bruises”. He concluded by saying that he is recovering from the accident and is feeling good.

Talking about BTS, the K-pop group is not only releasing Butter on May 21 but also performing the song live for the first at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. BTS’ Butter already has caused immense buzz on social media. The Butter teaser has already been released to create anticipation about the track. Watch BTS’ Butter teaser below.

