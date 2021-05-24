BTS Performs 'Butter' At BBMAs; Fans Praise V's Dance, Call It 'chef's Kiss'

K-pop band BTS recently released their summer song Butter which went on to break several records. The band performed the song for the first time at Billboard Music Awards on May 23. Although they were not present at Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, they performed remotely from Korea. BTS Army witnessed RM, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook and J-hope showing off their dance moves while wearing black suits. They took to their Twitter accounts to react to BTS at Billboard Music Awards 2021. Check out the fan reactions.

Fans react to BTS' Butter performance at BBMAs

BTS Army knows how to hype up the band with their reactions. While reacting to their BBMAs performance, some of the fans were amazed by Jungkook's breakdance as well as Kim Taehyung's facial expressions, whereas others were in awe of their dance moves. Check it out.

Tae's lil tap on jungkook's hand is everything!!! i'm ready for this to happen everytime they perform Butter like the dynamite waist hold thing! Taekook are iconic 🛐 #Butter_BTS #BTS_twt #BBMAs2021 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/N97wqK0hAM — sej⁷🧈 (@ssonyeonhoe) May 24, 2021

What does it mean to be smooth like butter?



The Jimin:#ButterLiveDebutpic.twitter.com/74U9I8WfMi — Jimin Global 🌏 (@JiminGlobal) May 24, 2021

TAES confidence and charisma during this part 🔥 Trust KIM TAEHYUNG to always bring the best to the stage.#BBMAs #ButterLiveDebut

pic.twitter.com/uH6SOER8i1 — 뷔USA¹¹⁸🇺🇲 (@V_USA) May 24, 2021

As always my favorite part of watching KIM TAEHYUNG performing is that he's not only an amazing dancer, but his facial expressions are always on point. #BBMAs #Butter_BTS pic.twitter.com/AS1ZLtAhn1 — 뷔USA¹¹⁸🇺🇲 (@V_USA) May 24, 2021

More about BTS' awards wins

The K-pop band went on to win the Top Social Artist Award For The Fifth Consecutive Year, the Top Duo Group, and the Top Selling Award for its first English song Dynamite. The award was presented by Gabrielle Union. Earlier, there was a backlash from the fans after the band did not win awards at the Grammys.

More about BTS Butter MV

BTS released their song Butter on May 21. The song went on to break various records minutes after the release. As per Chart Data on Twitter, BTS' latest song became the fastest music video in YouTube history to hit 10 million views. This time, the band outdid themselves as they garnered the views within 13 minutes of the release. They also surpassed 20 million views within 54 minutes. Earlier, Dynamite surpassed the 20 million mark in 1 hour 14 minutes. Other than this, Butter on YouTube also became the fastest video to gain 1 million likes, that too 40 minutes prior to the release. The song has also reached #1 in US iTunes. It also broke the records of the biggest YouTube premiere as 3.89 million viewers were watching the live launch of the video. The music video has over 181 million views within 3 days of the release.

IMAGE: BTS Official's Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.