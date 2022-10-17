BTS Performs ‘RUN BTS’ Live For The First Time In Busan, 50,000 People In Attendance

Global band BTS successfully hosted the World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert called BTS “Yet To Come” in Busan. As ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea, the band of seven, hosted the grand show to introduce Busan and Korean culture to a worldwide audience in an effort to boost interest in the city's bid for the World Expo 2030. The in-person concert at Busan Asiad Main Stadium was attended by approximately 50,000 people.

Other than the in-person attendance, the live-streaming in-person live broadcast in Busan Port reached about 10,000. Another major highlight of the concert proved to be when Jin announced his new solo track. The singer also revealed that the upcoming piece will not be a part of any album but is a single for which he worked with 'someone' he admires.

BTS Busan concert

The band opened the Busan concert with their slick track Mic Drop. The septet boasted their top-notch choreography with ‘Run BTS’ for the first time. For the unit performances, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook performed ‘00:00 (Zero O'Clock)’ and Butterfly while RM, SUGA, and J-hope performed UGH! and BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER that just enthralled the entire crowd present at the stadium.

BTS then continued the show with familiar hit songs such as Dynamite, Butter, Burning Up (FIRE), and more which just set the mood right as fans sway to their tracks.

According to Bollywood Hungama, BTS who was quite excited about their concert, said, “We hope our concert tonight will help promote Busan and support the city’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Busan.” They added later, “As the title ‘BTS ‘Yet To Come in BUSAN’ suggests, we have no doubt that tonight was the best moment for everyone here and the seven of us. With our hopes to spend another brightest moment together again, we present to you our last song of the night.” BTS closed the show with “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Meanwhile, post the concert, BTS, fans are jolted by shocking news. The group's agency Big Hit took to Weverse and announced that the band will be going ahead and fulfilling military service The decision was rolled out after lengthy discussions and debates that were going on for over a year. The members have decided to fulfill their service. The agency said that they will withdraw their request to delay the enlistment of Jin, who will turn 30, in December.

IMAGE: Twitter/@bts_bighit