BTS Performs Their New Song 'Butter' On 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert'; Watch

Ahead of their upcoming live-stream event BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO scheduled to take place on June 13 and 14, global pop icons BTS appeared on Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, May 25 to celebrate the release of their new smashing hit Butter.

The seven members of the immensely popular K-pop band virtually appeared in a personality segment, during which BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook taught Stephen Colbert and the audience some trendy hand gestures that all the cool kids are using. The members taught the audience hand gestures for various body parts like the heart, kidneys, intestines, how to do the piece of pizza sign, gesture to say long live and prosper and many more. This marks the second time that BTS has made an appearance in the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The K-pop band had previously appeared on the show in 2019.

They also took the stage to perform their second English song Butter which released last week and has managed to break all records. Watch the Bangtang Boys aka BTS flaunt their slick moves to their latest song at the Late Show below.

More about BTS' Butter

Since the launch of the song which released on Friday, May 21, BTS’ new single Butter has broken multiple records and has been garnering ample attention and rave reviews from the netizens. Its list of accomplishments includes posting the biggest opening day streaming total on Spotify Charts history and receiving the most opening day video views ever on YouTube. The song also got one of the best single-week pop radio ad counts in modern music history. The K-pop band made their World TV debut of Butter live at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

BTS' Butter marks the band’s second English-language song following the wildly successful Dynamite that released in 2020. It was also recently announced that BTS will kick off the 2021 Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series through a virtual performance. The official video of Butter has crossed over 216 million views on YouTube to date. Watch the music video of Butter right here.

