BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Concert In Seoul: How To Watch BTS Concert Live?

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, South Korean boyband BTS is all set for their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul. From peppy tracks to their charismatic stage presence, the septet is known for its grandiose performances at concerts. After the successful shows in Los Angeles' SoFi stadium last year which was their first in-person concert since the pandemic started, fans are excited to see what the band has in store for them.

BTS members -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook -- are currently preparing for the grand concert as they shared little updates with their fans via social media. As the fans, called ARMY, also prepare for the mega event, check out how to watch BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- Seoul concert LIVE.

How to watch BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert Live?

As per the information provided by BTS' managing company, Big Hit Entertainment, on the global community platform Weverse, the Permission To Dance On Stage- Seoul concert will be held in-person as well as streamed live for the fans who could not attend the shows. Held at Olympic Stadium, the first show will be held on March 10 at 7:00 PM KST while the second show is on March 12 at 6:00 PM KST. The final show is held on March 13 at 6:00 PM KST. All the shows will be available for live streaming simultaneously.

BTS 'PTDS' concert LIVE details

The LIVE streaming will be held at selected theatres across the world. Interested fans can check for tickets at BTSPTDLIVECINEMAS.com. Reportedly, the LIVE viewing showtime will be posted 15 minutes ahead of the concert. Fans can also watch the concert at a later date with delayed single-view streaming and live subtitles will be provided in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese. Moreover, enthusiastic fans can be allowed to bring their lightsticks if the theatres allow them.

The March 10th concert will be available on March 19 while the March 13th concert will be available on March 20 at the delayed single-view streaming. The delayed single-view will show the main highlights of the concerts to the fans and will be offered in HD single-view. Tickets for BTS Permission to Dance On Stage concert can be done via WeVerse shop.

Image: Instagram/@bts_euphoriaworld