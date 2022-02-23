BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas Tour Dates Remain Unchanged; To Begin In April

Ahead of the highly-awaited BTS' Permission to Dance on Stage, the band confirmed the dates of the concert along with the announcement of four more dates. It was also revealed that the band’s event Live Play in Las Vegas will be held on all four dates mentioned.

BTS further left the fans amazed with the announcement that there will be no change in the dates announced earlier as there had been multiple postponements of the concerts due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Reda further ahead to get all the details of the upcoming BTS Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Las Vegas.

BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ Tour dates

Big Hit Music recently took to their official Twitter handle and announced the tour dates of the highly-anticipated BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ concert kicking off from Las Vegas. It was also mentioned that the band will headline on April 8, 19, 15, and 16 at a nearly 65000 capacity stadium, MGM Grand Garden Arena while the registration to purchase tickets for the new dates is open from now until 26 February at 5 p.m.

This news dropped in soon after the announcement of concert dates in Seoul, South Korea on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. The boy band performed at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles at the end of last year and grossed $33.3 million with 214,000 tickets sold while recording the most made by a run of shows at a single venue since 2012, as per Billboard.

Permission to Dance is among the notable songs by the South Korean boy band, BTS consisting of seven members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. As the fans are thrilled to watch the band perform in Las Vegas, here's the setlist of the concert

Permission to Dance on Stage Setlist

"On" "Fire" "DNA" "Dope" "Blue & Grey" "Black Swan" "Blood Sweat & Tears" "Fake Love" "Life Goes On" "Boy With Luv" "Dynamite" "Butter "Airplane Pt. 2" "Silver Spoon" "Disease" "Telepathy" "Stay" "So What" "I Need U" "Save Me "Idol"

Encore

22. "Epilogue: Forever Young"

23. "Spring Day"

24. "Permission to Dance"

Image: Twitter/@BIGHIT_MUSIC