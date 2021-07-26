BTS' Permission To Dance Video Crosses 200 Mn Views On Youtube; Creates Sensation Globally

Shortly after 1 a.m. KST on July 26, BTS’s music video for “Permission to Dance” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. They had originally released the music video for “Permission to Dance” on July 9 at 1 p.m. KST. In just over 16 days and 12 hours since the launch of the video, they hit this milestone of 200 million views. The song had already made it to YouTube’s All-Time Top 24 Hour Music Debuts before crossing 200 million views.

“Permission to Dance” is now BTS’s 22nd full group music video to cross over 200 million views, following “Dope,” “Fire,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “DNA,” “Not Today,” “Save Me,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Boy In Luv,” “Fake Love,” “Spring Day,” “IDOL,” “Boy With Luv,” “War of Hormone,” “I Need U,” “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima), “Dynamite,” “ON,” “Black Swan,” “Life Goes On,” “No More Dream,” and “Butter. The music video shows BTS members with people in an open deserted space. Other people join in from different places, messages of ‘Welcome Back’ and people removing their masks are shown, which depicts that the song aims to cheer up people in a pandemic-ridden world and tries to remind us to remain hopeful for what lies ahead, and reuniting with our loved ones.

Permission to Dance challenge goes viral on social media

There is already a dance challenge based on the song that has been going around. BTS had announced this challenge on July 19. They had invited people from all over the world to take part in this challenge. They also released a YouTube Short video, which showed them dancing while the background keeps changing to photos and videos from all over the world. In one of the Youtube Shorts clips, an Indian duo can be seen dancing to the song in an attire similar to what is worn in a Janmashtami dance playing Radha and Krishna. People on social media have been adding their own twist to the challenge by mixing different cultures in, showing their pets, puppets and showing different lifestyles; what remains common is a string of happiness and hope amongst all.

