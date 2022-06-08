BTS' Proof: Here's Why Two Songs From Band's Album Are Deemed 'unsuitable' For Broadcast

With only a couple of days left for the release of the Proof album, South Korean boyband BTS is facing a small hiccup concerning two of the new tracks from the anthology venture. The South Korean broadcasting station KBS has reportedly deemed two tracks namely Run BTS and Born Singer unsuitable for broadcast.

The band is going all out for their highly anticipated comeback and is set to make appearances on music shows for the first time in two years. Proof is set to release on June 10, 2022, along with the music video of the title track Yet To Come.

2 tracks from Proof deemed 'unsuitable' by KBS

As per a report from Soompi, four songs from the upcoming BTS' comeback album namely Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), Run BTS, For Youth, and Born Singer were submitted for deliberation. The KBS Review Room published a music review on June 8, 2022, where they judged Born Singer and Run BTS ineligible for broadcasting.

A representative of KBS revealed that the lyrics from the tracks included 'swear words, vulgar words, and crude expressions'. Additionally, For Youth track has reportedly been withheld from the review decision. The reason for the same is being reported that the lyrics for the first 30 seconds of the song of the concert’s sound effects were not included. Out of the four songs, only Yet To Come received a green signal for broadcasting.

More on BTS' Proof

The upcoming anthology album will mark the septet's ninth anniversary since its debut. The album will look back at the band's journey over the years as it will include some of their biggest hits from the past. Proof will include a total of 48 songs including No More Dream, Blood Sweat & Tears, Fake Love, Idol, BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER, 00:00 (Zero O'Clock) along with demo version of several tracks.

On June 7, the band dropped the official teaser of the title track Yet To Come. The members—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—were featured in the 30-second clip as they showed off their charismatic persona teasing the upcoming track and music video.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit