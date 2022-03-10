BTS PTD On Stage Seol Concert: Jin, V, Jimin, RM, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope's Inside Pics

Last Updated: 10th March, 2022 21:32 IST

J-Hope unleashed his madness on the Permission To Dance On Stage as he enjoyed performing to the purple crowd of ARMY at the Olympic stadium.

The leader of the BTS, RM also shared a selfie after the Permission To Dance On Stage- Seoul Day one concert with the caption, ''Thank you'' adorned with purple hearts.

The youngest member of the band, Jungkook took to his individual Instagram to share an 8-minute long video captioned, ''This post will disappear.'' There, he expressed his love for his fans.

The oldest member of the band, Jin also posted pictures from the concert with the caption, ''Everybody, today was so fun since it's predicted to rain Saturday and Sunday, please dress even warmly.''

After the concert, Suga took to BTS' official Twitter to send a message to ARMY as he wrote, ''You’ve worked hard~ on to Saturday go go go!''

As fans were not allowed to clap, yell or chant BTS' name during the concert, ARMY lit up the entire Olympic stadium with their light sticks to show their love to the K-pop band.

Known for its larger-than-life vibes and grand setup, BTS' members danced their hearts on the big stage together amidst resounding love and adoration from ARMY.

The South Korean septet stunned in several stylish and dazzling outfits during their Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul concert.

