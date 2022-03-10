Last Updated:

BTS PTD On Stage Seol Concert: Jin, V, Jimin, RM, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope's Inside Pics

BTS wrapped up the first day of their three-day-long Permission To Dance On Stage concert in South Korea, Seoul. See the pictures of the show here.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
BTS
1/8
Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit

The South Korean septet stunned in several stylish and dazzling outfits during their Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul concert. 

BTS
2/8
Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit

Known for its larger-than-life vibes and grand setup, BTS' members danced their hearts on the big stage together amidst resounding love and adoration from ARMY. 

BTS
3/8
Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit

As fans were not allowed to clap, yell or chant BTS' name during the concert, ARMY lit up the entire Olympic stadium with their light sticks to show their love to the K-pop band. 

BTS
4/8
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt

After the concert, Suga took to BTS' official Twitter to send a message to ARMY as he wrote, ''You’ve worked hard~ on to Saturday go go go!''

BTS
5/8
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt

The oldest member of the band, Jin also posted pictures from the concert with the caption, ''Everybody, today was so fun since it's predicted to rain Saturday and Sunday, please dress even warmly.''

BTS
6/8
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt

The youngest member of the band, Jungkook took to his individual Instagram to share an 8-minute long video captioned, ''This post will disappear.'' There, he expressed his love for his fans. 

BTS
7/8
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt

The leader of the BTS, RM also shared a selfie after the Permission To Dance On Stage- Seoul Day one concert with the caption, ''Thank you'' adorned with purple hearts. 

BTS
8/8
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope

J-Hope unleashed his madness on the Permission To Dance On Stage as he enjoyed performing to the purple crowd of ARMY at the Olympic stadium. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS, permission to dance, seoul
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
ITA 2022 Red Carpet: Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Armaan Malik & more arrive in style

ITA 2022 Red Carpet: Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Armaan Malik & more arrive in style
Priyanka Chopra to Masoom Minawala: Indian female artists who've earned global recognition

Priyanka Chopra to Masoom Minawala: Indian female artists who've earned global recognition
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com