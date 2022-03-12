Last Updated:

BTS PTD On Stage Seoul Concert: Jin's Headgear To J-Hope's Post, All Highlights Of Day 2

Watch all the major highlights and posts of South Korean boyband BTS members of their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul. See pics.

BTS
1/13
Image: Twitter/@hellokdelune

While BTS is known for their powerful choreography, the band delivered a soul-touching performance paired with beautiful choreography. 

BTS
2/13
Image: Twitter/@AphroditeKSJ12

BTS members also climbed on a fun ride to greet the fans across the stadium. The train came to an immediate halt causing the members to jerk forward, however, Jin managed to dance off his fall. 

BTS
3/13
Image: Twitter/@kkukstudio

BTS members did not leave their fans out as they took a selfie with the entire stadium packed with their ardent fans, called ARMY. 

BTS
4/13
Image: Twitter/@s_lovesbts_sm

In another show of on-stage shenanigans, BTS leader RM pulled Jimin's, who is fondly called Baby Mochi, cheeks during the concert. 

BTS
5/13
Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit

As there were restrictions imposed on clapping, yelling and chanting, the entire stadium was lit with colourful ARMY bombs. 

BTS
6/13
Image: Twitter/@sugatradamus

The South Korean septet was not bothered with the unexpected heavy rains as they danced their hearts out with the ARMY at the Olympic stadium. 

BTS
7/13
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope

J-Hope's outfit reflected his fiery performance on the stage today. He also extended his gratitude to fans on WeVerse and talked about making another special memory together. 

BTS
8/13
Image: Twitter/@_btsrkives

BTS' official Twitter handle shared a special message to fans post-concert and told their fans to be careful to not catch a cold after experiencing a heavy shower today. 

BTS
9/13
Image: Instagram/@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz

Fans shared videos of Jungkook asking for a fan in the crowd to throw the flowers they wanted him to have. The singer also thanked the fans after the concert today.

BTS
10/13
Image: Instagram/@agustd

Rapper Suga took to his Instagram to share a few snaps ahead of the Permission To Dance On Stage concert day 2.  

BTS
11/13
Image: Instagram/@jin

The oldest member of the band, Jin added another adorable headgear to his collection during the BTS PTD On Stage- Seoul day 2 concert.

BTS
12/13
Image: Instagram/@thv

BTS' V stunned the entire fandom with his ethereal beauty today but also continued to entertain them with his on-stage shenanigans.

BTS
13/13
Image: Instagram/@rkive

BTS' leader RM turned up the heat the Permission To Dance On stage day 2 with his fiery performances.

