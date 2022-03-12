BTS PTD On Stage Seoul Concert: Jin's Headgear To J-Hope's Post, All Highlights Of Day 2

Last Updated: 12th March, 2022 22:06 IST

BTS' leader RM turned up the heat the Permission To Dance On stage day 2 with his fiery performances.

BTS' V stunned the entire fandom with his ethereal beauty today but also continued to entertain them with his on-stage shenanigans.

The oldest member of the band, Jin added another adorable headgear to his collection during the BTS PTD On Stage- Seoul day 2 concert.

Rapper Suga took to his Instagram to share a few snaps ahead of the Permission To Dance On Stage concert day 2.

Fans shared videos of Jungkook asking for a fan in the crowd to throw the flowers they wanted him to have. The singer also thanked the fans after the concert today.

BTS' official Twitter handle shared a special message to fans post-concert and told their fans to be careful to not catch a cold after experiencing a heavy shower today.

J-Hope's outfit reflected his fiery performance on the stage today. He also extended his gratitude to fans on WeVerse and talked about making another special memory together.

The South Korean septet was not bothered with the unexpected heavy rains as they danced their hearts out with the ARMY at the Olympic stadium.

As there were restrictions imposed on clapping, yelling and chanting, the entire stadium was lit with colourful ARMY bombs.

In another show of on-stage shenanigans, BTS leader RM pulled Jimin's, who is fondly called Baby Mochi, cheeks during the concert.

BTS members did not leave their fans out as they took a selfie with the entire stadium packed with their ardent fans, called ARMY.

BTS members also climbed on a fun ride to greet the fans across the stadium. The train came to an immediate halt causing the members to jerk forward, however, Jin managed to dance off his fall.

While BTS is known for their powerful choreography, the band delivered a soul-touching performance paired with beautiful choreography.

