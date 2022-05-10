BTS Rapper J-Hope Becomes First K-pop Soloist To Achieve THIS Feat On Spotify

South Korean boyband BTS is no stranger to setting or breaking records with their ventures. From album sales to selling merchandise, the band has managed to set the bar high with every comeback. Solo ventures of the seven-member band is no exception.

Debuted in 2013, BTS is known for their unity and overwhelming talent as a group but they have proven to be just as accomplished as individual artists through their solo careers. Adding another feather to his hat, rapper J-hope has given another reason for fans to celebrate as he achieved an impressive feat on Spotify through his solo songs.

BTS J-Hope achieves impressive feat on Spotify

As per Spotify, J-Hope has become the most followed Korean solo artist on the platform with over 10 million followers. With this, he has become the first and only K-pop artist to surpass the whopping number of followers on Spotify. Additionally, he extended his own record with this feat as he first became the titleholder on April 7, 2019.

The impressive list of achievements of the 28-year-old rapper does not end there as he is also the second most followed Korean male act on the platform along with the fourth most followed Korean act.

Apart from a plethora of credits for song-writing of tracks for BTS, the rapper has several chart-topping solo tracks like his first solo mixtape, Hope World, in 2018. In 2019, J-Hope released the song Chicken Noodle Soup with American singer Becky G and entered Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist becoming the first BTS member to do so.

Fans of the rapper could not hide their excitement as they poured in congratulatory wishes for the rapper. Many tweeted about how proud they are of the BTS member as one fan wrote, ''J-Hope is so hard working and so professional. He always does his best for the fans and his members. He never complains and always tries to do better. He is an inspiration. #JHOPE #hobi #hoseok #Jung Hoseok #jhope.''

Meanwhile, BTS is all set to make their highly anticipated comeback with the anthology album 'Proof' on June 10, 2022. Earlier, they announced that the title track of their album is called Yet To Come.

