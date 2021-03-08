BTS Receives Appreciation From Nick Jonas; BTS' Army Expresses Gratitude On Twitter

Nick Jonas has been constantly promoting his upcoming album Spaceman and was a part of a recent radio show for the same. During the interview, the singer expressed how he has been inspired by the popular Korean boy-band Bangtan Boys aka BTS, and fans of the boy-band around the world are in awe of Jonas, who himself has been a part of a boy band. Read along to have a look at the interview, what Nick had to say and how fans are reacting.

Nick Jonas appreciates K-Pop band BTS

Korean septet BTS is widely known and loved by people around the world and have had an ever-growing fan base in the last few years. Now, another person who has expressed that the K-Pop band is inspiring indeed and has appreciated their music is none other than Nick Jonas, himself. He said the same on the SXM radio show where he was promoting his upcoming studio album Spaceman.

Nick who has the experience of being a part of a teen boy-band himself in the past appreciated the freedom that the boys have maintained. He mentioned in the interview that he has attended one of the band’s Rose Bowl shows and shared how it was cool to see the band perform their individual songs and then perform as a group. “I look at @BTS for instance, & I went to one of their Rose Bowl shows. It was cool to see them do their individual songs & then come back as a group & do their songs together. That ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare,” said Nick.

Fans of the boy band who are often addressed as BTS Army are elated to see this appreciation from a global pop-star like Nick Jonas and have expressed the same in a number of tweets on the micro-blogging site. They agreed that the group is indeed rare with the music that they do and how they share an interesting equation with each other. Take a look at some of the BTS Army's reactions here.

This really warms my Heart 💜💜"That ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare" Group like BTS is Rare they are 1 of a kind what makes them unique and successful his their teamwork and trust they have for each other they shine as individual and as well as a Group 💜 — ᴮᴱkarencookies₇ 🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺 (@Jung_cookiees) March 6, 2021

Truly appreciate this kind of mindset i'm getting from him 💜 — Claren💜⁷ (@GalasClaren) March 6, 2021

The fact that he's inspired by them and he mentioned them is smth to appreciate. Whenever people do things similar to what BTS does, they don't care about giving credits. But he did and I appreciate that — 💜⁷ (@Love_taebear) March 7, 2021

Exactly BTS is a kind of group is really rare and special, they support e/o's solo works, do some participants&grp songs that's the main when they perform all,this shows how beautifully their connections are with e/o,I have alot of respect for them&I love how Nick sir described. — ⁷me🌦️MINARCH🍊Fan of GRAMMY PERFORMERS😼 (@KimmoTaeme) March 7, 2021

I really LOVE this guy! He's so honest always when he talks about BTS, i like his music and his personality too, big RESPECT #NickJonas — ᴮᴱ Zara⁷ ⟬⟭🌟ᴮᵀs⁷💎⟭⟬👑 (@zara_bangtanbts) March 7, 2021

He is spill the tea which everyone need to understand who think that BTS is underrated. Thank you Nick you really warms our heart, thanks for appreciating our boys individuallity and respect them as a group💜💜💜💜 — Ekta(ARMY💜BTS) Fan Of BTS The World Domination (@EktaDV) March 7, 2021

Thank You Nick Jonas on the warm words about BTS, they are the Best — Татьяна (@130LWeVNnNOZlMr) March 7, 2021

