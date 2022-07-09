BTS Release Special Video In Collaboration With YouTube Shorts On ARMY Day; Watch

While the fans are currently enjoying the latest collaboration between Google and the South Korean band BTS on the occasion of ARMY Day, the band recently dropped a special message for the ARMY in collaboration with YouTube Shorts. The band members, consisting of JungKook, V, Jimin, SUGA, J Hope, Jin, and RM, shared a clip in which each of them gave their message to the ARMY.

BTS share sweet message for fans on ARMY Day

On the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the origin of the BTS ARMY, the band not only collaborated with Google but also dropped a video message for fans in collaboration with YouTube Shorts.

“Many moments were spent together. I am so glad we have the opportunity to reflect on our memories like this,” RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, and V stated, each taking turns saying one sentence. “Whether near or far, I felt we were tightly connected through song and dance. Our every moment was also a moment together with you. We are so blessed for being a part of your story. With a grateful heart, I hope to write more stories in the future with you. The best moment is yet to come.”, they stated further.

The last line of the message ‘Yet to Come’ (The most beautiful moment) is taken from their recent song from their anthology album titled Proof. The video also gave a glimpse of the release date of #MyBTStory “ARMY Tribute Video,” and revealed that it will be out on July 13, 2022.

On the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the origin of the BTS ARMY, the band collaborated with Google and gave a delightful gift to them by giving them an opportunity to unlock a secret Easter Egg. Beginning on Friday, when the fans typed BTS on Google, a purple-coloured balloon appeared on the right side. As the users clicked the balloon, a flurry of balloons begin to pop out from the bottom of the screen with some having special messages from the band members. As the users clicked on the same, they can hear audio messages from their favourite band members.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial