BTS Releases 'Butter (Hotter Remix)', Fans Praise It And Call It 'ultimate Chaos'

Popular K-pop band BTS are back at it again! The band recently surprised the ARMY with a new solo and group photoshoot for the new version of the song, Butter (Hotter Remix). The original song was released on May 21 and broke various records minutes after the release. The remix version of the song was made available for the fans on May 28. In the new video, the Bangtan Boys were seen grooving on the stage while singing their lyrics to the camera. The video already has over 4.9 million views within 4 hours of the release. Fans did not take much time to react to the song. Take a look at it below.

Fans react to Butter (Hotter Remix)

in a bad mood the whole day until I watched #ButterHotterRemix 😭 what kind of sorcery does BTS has on me??!! — Quentin Tarantado (@misteremille) May 28, 2021

This is what happens when these boys are not under supervision, ULTIMATE CHAOS 🤣💜💜 #ButterHotterRemix #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/nYBbBnyb7t — ᴮᴱJannath⁷ ⟭⟬ | SMOOTH LIKE BUTTER 😉🧈 (@janna_JKshua) May 28, 2021

While jimin was singing hobi started doing black swan's choreography and suddenly jungkook breakdances I LOVE THEM 😭

#ButterHotterRemix @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/79b1mdlfbg — Serendipity.Kate⁷ STREAM BUTTER 🧈 (@kate_springday) May 28, 2021

So the hotter version is them being goofy and just having fun, and I think that makes a lot of sense.#ButterHotterRemix — gisela⁷ 🧈 (@chakes_) May 28, 2021

More about BTS' latest song Butter

The original music video on YouTube reached over 200 million views within 4 days of the release. The band’s first all-English song Dynamite reportedly achieved the same in 4.5 days. The band also performed the song for the first time at Billboard Music Awards on May 23. Although they were not present at Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, they performed remotely from South Korea. The K-pop band went on to win the Top Social Artist Award for the fifth consecutive year, the Top Duo Group, and the Top Selling Award for its first English song Dynamite.

As per Chart Data on Twitter, BTS' latest song became the fastest music video in YouTube history to hit 10 million views. This time, the band outdid themselves as they garnered the views within 13 minutes of the release. They also surpassed 20 million views within 54 minutes. Earlier, Dynamite surpassed the 20 million mark in 1 hour and 14 minutes. Other than this, Butter on YouTube also became the fastest video to gain 1 million likes, that too 40 minutes prior to the release. The song has also reached #1 in US iTunes. It also broke the records of the biggest YouTube premiere as 3.89 million viewers were watching the live launch of the video. Watch the music video of the record-breaking song Butter here:

IMAGE: BTS Official's Instagram

