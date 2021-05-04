Last Updated:

BTS Releases 'Butter' Posters And BTS ARMY Cannot Keep Calm; See Tweets

Recently, Big Hit dropped a mysterious teaser poster of 'Butter'. BTS ARMY was quick enough to figure out all the possible connections with previous teasers.

Source: BTS' Instagram

On May 3, 2021, Big Hit Entertainment took to their official Twitter handle and dropped a series of concept clips from their upcoming second English single, Butter. The contest clips released so far features BTS' RM and Jungkook. The Bangtan Boys are treating their fans and followers with teasers from their Butter era, while BTS' ARMY was quick enough to figure out all the possible connections with their previous teasers. 

Fans make connections as BTS members release Butter teaser poster

On May 1, 2021, Big Hit dropped a mysterious teaser poster from BTS' Butter, displaying a collection of photographs that contained things such as a camera, a piece of toast, a party popper, and yellow balloons. As soon as ARMY realised BTS members using props as seen in the poster. A fan dropped a snap of collage pictures featuring Jungkook and wrote that 'lamp and heart= Namjoon, bread and butter heart= Jungkook". 

Another fan pointed out the props used by Jungkook in BTS' Butter and dropped a collage picture explaining things using various signs such as arrows. A netizen commented that 'the toast is Jungkook's, while the party popper is Joon's' and further added 'Lets get it 2nd taste of Butter'. Another netizen guessed that the toast was for Jungkook's and the party popper was for RM. A user wrote that the arrows indicate the 'subnits' and they have to recognize which member drew which polaroid. Another one pointed out that the 'bread= Tae, while camera= Jungkook' and concluded her tweet by saying that 'she is craving the Butter'. 

After BTS ARMY speculated the rumours of the South Korean boys' comeback, Big Hit confirmed their return with their latest upcoming single, Butter. The agency got the BTS' ARMY excited as they labelled the upcoming track as 'another summer smash hit', following the success of BTS' first English single, Dynamite, in the month of August 2020. BTS' Butter release date is May 21, 2021. The new video song is a dance-pop track catering to the smooth yet charming that the Bangtan Boys are known and loved for. The South Korean boy band has become a global icon ever since it made its debut in the month of June 2013. 

