BTS Releases The Remaining Concept Clips For 'Butter' Featuring J-Hope, Jimin And V

South Korean boy band BTS' Butter concept clips of all seven members have finally released. The concept clips featuring J-Hope, Jimin and V for BTS' new song Butter show them in similar visual backgrounds, but with new props in hand. BTS' Butter song is slated to release on May 21, 2021. Let's take a look at these three clips which conclude the individual member's concept clips.

BTS' Butter concept clips featuring J-Hope, Jimin and V

The final three concept clips for BTS' Butter song features J-Hope, Jimin and V in a similar visual background as the previous members. The three are seen dancing against a plain background to the same beats of music and rays of colourful lights are flashed on them. So far, each member has had a sweet candy in their hands, and the same continues in these clips as well. J-Hope's concept clip features him dressed in an all-black outfit of a jacket, shirt and pants. The candy featured in J-Hope's video is an orange lollipop.

Next is BTS' Jimin, who is also dressed in a black ensemble but his shirt is filled with sequin patterns. He is holding a glass bottle of a soft drink in his hand and dancing to the beats. Lastly, comes the concept clip featuring Taehyung aka V. He is dressed in a black outfit of a shiny blazer, undershirt and pants with matching black shoes. He is seen holding a photo strip in his hand and also indulging in some gummy bears.

A look at BTS' latest and upcoming music releases

BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their next English language single Butter. Prior to this, BTS released their original Japanese track Film Out, which was also featured as the official soundtrack for the Japanese movie Signal The Movie: Cold Case Investigation Unit. They collaborated with the J-Pop band Back Number for this track. The song will also be a part of the septet's upcoming Japanese compilation album BTS, The Best which is slated to release in June 2021. BTS is also preparing for their upcoming 8th-anniversary celebrations.

(Image: BTS Bighit's Official Twitter)

