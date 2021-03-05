BTS Renews Partnership With UNICEF For 'Love Myself' Campaign; Watch Video

The South Korean boy band, BTS, which debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, partnered with UNICEF in 2017. Recently, the band, along with its label has renewed its commitment to UNICEF. The band will help to end violence and to lift children and young people’s self-esteem and well-being.

BTS renews partnership with UNICEF

In a video released on March 5, BTS members shared a virtual message pledging to continue its LOVE MYSELF campaign, with the ambition of love and togetherness, at this time of social isolation. As a part of the renewal, BTS and Big Hit will also donate over US$1 million to UNICEF. This will be along with proceeds from the sale of LOVE MYSELF merchandise and also a portion of the profit from LOVE YOURSELF album sales.

In the video, band member RM said that they are extremely moved and thankful that their LOVE MYSELF campaign, which began with small steps, was being elevated to an even bigger partnership.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said that COVID-19 is taking an enormous toll on all of their lives and emotional well-being, not least children and young people. He said, “Through their music and messages, BTS has said to their global audience, ‘You are not alone. This is a difficult time for all of us. And together, with love and kindness, we will get through it.’ As our partnership moves into a new stage, together we are committed to reimagining a kinder, safer and more connected world.”

About UNICEF's Love Myself campaign

With schools remained closed, social distancing measures and decreased access to services, the coronavirus pandemic helped shine a light on the importance of good mental and psychosocial well-being for children and young people. UNICEF is responding to these changing times with a strategy to protect and promote the well-being of all children and young people globally. The LOVE MYSELF campaign since 2017 has raised US$2.98 million globally for UNICEF’s work to end violence against children and young people and has helped adolescents all over the world open about their own experiences.

