BTS' RM And J-Hope Try To Cheer Fans By Sharing Selfies After Loss At Grammys 2021

After losing their chance to win at the Grammys 2021, BTS' Rm and J-Hope tried to cheer the BTS fanbase of the band called the ARMY. BTS' J-Hope and RM tried to cheer fans by sharing Weverse posts and by hosting a live stream on Vlive. The singers also posted solo selfies to distract the BTS fandom.

The BTS fandom has always showered immense love on any photo shared by RM. A small glimpse of his has often caused an internet breakdown by the fans of BTS. The singer shared a new photo on Weverse against a piece of gym equipment in a sleeveless t-shirt. One of the BTS fans shared the photo on their Twitter account and translated the caption of RM's photo. In the caption, the singer wrote, "Came to work out". Take a look at the post below.

Soon after RM posted his photo, J-hope also shared a photo of himself in the rainbow filter without a shirt. The rapper had his eyes and he wrote "ARMY is the best in the caption of his post. Check out his post below.

The pictures led to hilarious fan reactions. Fans thanked the rappers for trying their best to distract them while some joked that the BTS leader knew them too well. Several users wrote that the singers are giving 'thirst traps' so that we ignore the loss in Grammys 2021 while several others made memes out of it. Check out some of the reactions from the ARMY below.

not at namjoon using his thirst trapping skills to prevent any armys from catching a case ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ — keep strugglinâ· (slow) (@keepstrugglin_) March 15, 2021

namjoon opened his "EMERGENCIES ONLY" folder and pulled out the gym thirst trap he has been hiding from us pic.twitter.com/CYT1AceOxd — jasâ· (@ddaengyoongii) March 15, 2021

namjoon trying to distract us and cheer us up the whole day and he pulled out the last card up his sleeve which was a thirst trap gym selfie. — tunaðŸŸâ· (@ahemyg) March 15, 2021

Hobi and namjoon trying to thirst trap us HELPPP WHAT IS WRONG WITH THEM ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/WY8n3nrdcy — Verâ·ðŸ¦‹ (@blair_O_) March 15, 2021

The hit track of BTS called the Dynamite was nominated in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at Grammys 2021. Unfortunately, BTS didn't grab the award in the category and lost the award to Lady Gaga and Arian Grande's collaboration song called Rain On Me. However, BTS didn't lose any hope and said that they were honoured to get nominated with such brilliant musicians and added that it is a significant moment for us to get nominated and be invited to perform at the Grammys. In the end, they said that they will keep trying for our next goal and they owe all of it to the BTS ARMY.

Image Credits: @bangtanfie Twitter