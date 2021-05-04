BTS' RM And Jungkook's Concept Clip Released Ahead Of 'Butter' Release On May 21

South Korean boy band BTS will soon be releasing their next single Butter, and the official page of the band has already released the concept clips of BTS' Jungkook and RM. There's a lot of anticipation around the single after BTS' chart-topping and record-breaking single Dynamite, and BE album. After revealing the first concept clip teaser poster of the song, the concept clips featuring RM and Jungkook are out for the fans and they are pretty groovy.

BTS' RM and Jungkook's concept clips

In the single clip, Jungkook is seen moving to the tunes in a room with neon lights while enjoying his heart-shaped toast which was showed earlier in the concept clip teaser poster, a few days ago. In the video, Jungkook could be seen wearing a black suit. Fans couldn't make out the colour of Jungkook's hair due to the lights.

BTS' RM was seen debuting a platinum blonde hairstyle and mullet. RM was also seen playing with confetti in the teaser. RM was also seen in black attire but his outfit was different as he opted for a long black trench coat While their hit single 'Dynamite' was a retro-themed disco track, it surely is interesting to see what kind of concept their new single Butter will bring to the audience.

Butter Release

BTS is all set to release their new single 'Butter' on May 21. It is a dance-pop record filled with the smooth yet signature charismatic charm of BTS. This song is the second English single following their hit single Dynamite released in August last year. The South Korean boyband BTS members include Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

BTS gained wide popularity globally and are often credited for spreading the Hallyu culture or the Korean culture. Throughout their career, BTS received various accolades for their work, including 6 American Music Awards, 5 Billboard Music Awards and 24 Golden Disk Awards, and nominations for a Grammy Award and a Brit Award. Forbes Korea named BTS the most influential celebrities of Korea in 2018 and 2020. The Time's magazine called the band "Princes of Pop".

Source: Bighit's official IG