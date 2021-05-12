BTS’ RM And Jungkook's Teaser Pictures Released, Fans Call Them The 'finest Men Alive'

Big Hit Entertainment has been dropping concept clips from BTS's upcoming second English single, Butter. The Bangtan Boys are treating their fans and followers with teasers from their Butter era and recently debuted their new hair colors as well, which sent their fans into a frenzy. Now, the official Twitter handle of Big Hit Entertainment has released BTS’ RM and Jungkook's teaser photos, and here's what fans have to say about it.

BTS' RM and Jungkook's photos released

Big Hit Entertainment is leaving no stone unturned to get fans excited about BTS' second English song titled Butter. They have been dropping concept clips on social media sites featuring all the singers with their new hair colors. Recently, BTS released the first set of solo concept photos featuring BTS’ RM and Jungkook, which has gotten fans all the more excited.

While RM looked stunning sporting his newly dyed candy pink hair, which he paired up with a complete white ensemble, Jungkook decided to rock a man bun along with a steel grey suit and looked spectacular. Netizens took to Twitter to express their excitement over these new teaser pictures and called them the finest men alive. The BTS ARMY was also quick to notice the changes in Jungkook's look as he decided to put a little bit of glitter on his eyebrow. Here are a few tweets that show how the ARMY reacted to the new teaser pictures.

Recently, the boy band members debuted their new hair colors for their upcoming song Butter. While RM chose to dye his hair pink, Jin and Suga are rocking brown mullets, J-Hope and Jimin are platinum blonde, V permed his brown hair and Jungkook has now gone purple. After BTS ARMY speculated the rumors of the South Korean boys' comeback, Big Hit confirmed their return with their latest upcoming single, Butter. The agency got the BTS' ARMY excited as they labeled the upcoming track as 'another summer smash hit', following the success of BTS's first English single, Dynamite, in the month of August 2020. Butter's release date is May 21, 2021. On May 1, 2021, Big Hit dropped a mysterious teaser poster from BTS' Butter, displaying a collection of photographs that contained things such as a camera, a piece of toast, a party popper, and yellow balloons. Following this, they dropped concept clips from the new track that featured all the singers in their new looks.

