BTS' RM Completes 6 Years Of Debut Mixtape's Release; Fans Trend 'RM1 Is Coming'

On March 11, 2015, BTS’ RM aka Kim Namjoon, announced the release date of his debut mixtape on BTS’ blog page. Today, it marks six years since the rapper dropped the official poster and dates for RM by BTS’ Rap Monster. The mixtape was released by his agency Big Hit Entertainment on SoundCloud. The mixtape consists of eleven tracks which are penned by BTS' RM. On the occasion of which, BTS' ARMY has taken over their respective Twitter handle to celebrate the six years of its release.

BTS' ARMY trend 'RM1 is coming' celebrating RM's mixtape release

A fan page, which shares all the updates about the BTS rapper, tweeted about the six years update and wrote ‘RM1 is coming’. Another one simply wrote, ‘RM1 is coming’. A netizen wrote that it is ‘so exciting’. Another netizen wrote, ‘Namjoon is so huge… he looks like a cuddly teddy bear’. A fan page wrote that RM’s first page debuted at #12 on the Billboard World Albums chart back in 2015.

A user wrote about the origin of the song. He wrote that the mixtape was the origin of RM’s ‘self-identification’. This 11-track features ‘some of the deepest and most awe-inspiring and touching’ lyrics ever written by Kim Namjoon, he added. He called it the work of a ‘musically minded genius’.

Fun fact : Namjoon has credits on 17/20 songs on album MOTS:7

ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸŽ‰



RM1 is coming

Genius Songwriter RM pic.twitter.com/LH4yp7Fbje — Ritzâ™¡Joonbearâ· ðŸ¨¹â·¹ðŸŒ± (@TastyJ00n) March 10, 2021

Namjoon is so huge.... he looks like a cuddly teddy bear ðŸ¥ºðŸ˜ðŸ˜



RM1 is coming pic.twitter.com/Fau6DkwF2v — Ritzâ™¡Joonbearâ· ðŸ¨¹â·¹ðŸŒ± (@TastyJ00n) March 10, 2021

Did u know Namjoon's first mixtape RM debuted at #12 on Billboard World Albums chart back in 2015.

Also a notable fact that his mixtape achieved this without being released on Spotify.



RM1 is coming#monsteRMarch pic.twitter.com/VHwQpfZKFz — Ritzâ™¡Joonbearâ· ðŸ¨¹â·¹ðŸŒ± (@TastyJ00n) March 10, 2021

let's trend "RM1 IS COMING" for upcoming rm first mixtape 6th anniversary!! pic.twitter.com/HJ0DWbgwWc — syaâ· namjin (@joonmylatte) March 10, 2021

namjoon leaving the studio after he created RM



RM1 IS COMING#monsteRMarch

pic.twitter.com/CcqAqvhZsb — becá´¿á´¹ (@soIonamjoon) March 10, 2021

since RM1 IS COMING, let me put this in your timeline once again pic.twitter.com/ALF72dfT9o — á´ÉªÉ´Éªâ·ðŸŒ™âœ¨ (@minminyoongi121) March 10, 2021

"RM" Mixtape was the origin of RM's self-identification. This 11-track mixtape features some of the deepest and most awe-inspiring and touching lyrics ever written by Kim Namjoon, it's truly the work of a musically minded genius. ã…¡ a thread.

RM1 IS COMING • #monsteRMarch • #RM pic.twitter.com/pYlCXA6Ail — phoebe ðŸ•Šâ· (@kindred_soul13) March 10, 2021

He's Hot as hell,

He's the cutest,

He's the smartest,

Yes...., I'm in love with this man... ðŸ’œ

joonie is love ðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œ

RM1 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/piuL4h7y5E — JoonieGirl_Nanâ· ðŸ˜¼ðŸŽ¹ðŸŽ¸ (@RajnandiniSola2) March 10, 2021

The announcement made on March 11 also consisted of the mixtape’s cover art along with its theme of You do you, I do I. A music video, Awakening, was released on March 13. However, due to the delay in order to improve the production, the entire mixtape was released on March 20. The tracks in the mixtape are- Voice, Do You, Awakening, Monster, Throw Away, Joke, God Rap, Rush, Life, Adrift, I Believe. The length of the mixtape is 37.32 minutes.

In an interview with Singles Magazine, RM first expressed his desire to release a mixtape in order to establish himself and ‘present a thesis on his self-identity’. Between his commitments with Big Hit Entertainment as a member of BTS, RM used his resting time to work on his debut mixtape. It took around four to five months for him to create the mixtape. Developing RM1 on the base of hip hop, RM’s much inspiration came from his own ‘inner darkness, worries and greed', and Indie Arie’s Just Do You song.

Image Source: BTS Big Hit Instagram