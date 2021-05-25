BTS' RM Credited As Lyricist For TXT's '0x1 Love Song' From 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze'

On May 24, 2021, Big Hit took to their official Twitter handle and released TXT's upcoming album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze's tracklist. While releasing the tracklist, many BTS fans were delightfully shocked to see BTS' RM being credited as a lyricist for TXT's title track, 0x1 Love Song. The title track, 0x1 Love Song, meaning I Know I Love You, features Lovers In The Night singer, Seori.

BTS' RM credited as a lyricist

The band's upcoming album's title track, 0x1 Love Song is the unequivocal declaration of a boy's first love. It expresses his certainty in the love he feels for 'you' who came into his world filled with chaos. The track is said to be using numbers to visually represent his world of zero (0), and 'you' are my one (1) and only.

The song's list of global producers and artists who took part in TXT's new album has garnered a lot of interest. TXT members have also contributed to the music production, while lyrical writing has been taken care of by BTS' RM. In addition to HYBE Label's main producers, Slow Rabbit, Hitman Bang, and EL CAPITXN, singer-songwriter and rock hip hop artist Mod Sun, singer-songwriter Alex Hope, artist Salem Ilese, and artist Ashnikko have also contributed to the TXT's latest album.

Furthermore, the title track includes a total of eight tracks. It includes Anti-Romantic, 0x1=Love Song, Magic, Minor Evil, Balance Game, No Rules, Dear Sputnik, and Frost. The songs are expected to cover various different genres with many collaborations on board. Another song noteworthy is Magic which turns out to be TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s first English song. The track is dedicated to 'you' whose magic unfreezes the ice that held the young teen on the track.

With the participation of various artists and global producers, TXT's upcoming album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, will showcase the depth and growth of artists. The upcoming album has already recorded more than 670K pre-orders, reported Bollywood Hungama. It is slated to be released on May 31, 2021. The album's preview video will be revealed on May 26, 2021.

IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM/ TXT' BIG HIT INSTAGRAM

