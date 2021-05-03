BTS' RM Debuts New Hair Colour, ARMY Trends The Selca Within A Matter Of Minutes

BTS’ RM is creating waves with his brand-new hair colour. The BTS leader has bleached his hair, and BTS’ official Twitter handle shared a selca of the same. Within minutes RM’s hairstyle went viral. Many fans could not help but consider this selca to be a hint at BTS’ comeback or their upcoming single, Butter. Find out below about BTS’ ARMY’s reaction to RM’s hairstyle.

BTS’ ARMY goes berserk over RM’s hairstyle

BTS’ ARMY often trends the K-pop group members for various reasons. At this moment, BTS is preparing for their comeback and will soon release their single, Butter. BTS has already begun promoting the single and will be releasing it on May 21. Ahead of this new single’ release, BTS members are all steadily debuting their new hair looks.

The latest BTS member to join this league is BTS’ RM. BTS’ official Twitter handle posted RM’s selfie and it went viral in no time. #Namjoon also began trending on Twitter. In the selca, BTS’ RM’s hair are bleached. Hence, RM could be planning to keep them bleached or might have bleached them for a different hair colour.

BTS’ Jungkook has already debuted his purple hair colour look. In this selca as well, some BTS ARMYs noticed a purple blob in the background. They were quick to assume that it might be the golden maknae himself. Along with the picture, BTS added the caption, “Cooking”. Many fans were quick to come up with their fan theories about the same. Take a look at some of these reactions below.

What if ‘cooking’ is part of the lyrics to Butter ðŸ¤¡ — BTS BUTTER MAY 21 || ðŸŒ™â· (@sorafirstlove) May 3, 2021

Cooking butter for May 21? ðŸ§ˆðŸ˜‰ — BTS Charts & Translationsâ· (@charts_k) May 3, 2021

joon you look so good, i can't wait to see more about what you guys have been working so hard for this new comeback!!!! — jk updates â˜… (@jjklve) May 3, 2021

Why cook when you are a whole meal yourself? — daily incorrect jikook (@peaches_jikook) May 3, 2021

he look so good with blonde hair. he looks so cute my heart I love him so muchðŸ˜­ðŸ’–ðŸ’œ pic.twitter.com/YfRKF3uGkL — á´®á´±mimiâ·á¥«á­¡ðŸ§ˆ (@foreverebangtan) May 3, 2021

your hair color reminds me of a banana, why? Because I find you a-peeling <3 pic.twitter.com/Bwa9lsAM4l — Yolaa â˜½ â·â‚â‚ƒ (@gcftgkk) May 3, 2021

OH MY GOD — fatimaâ· (@monipersona) May 3, 2021

BTS release official Butter teaser

BTS is known for dropping several hints before they release any new music. After having a successful 2020 with their hit single, Dynamite, BTS is now ready to make their comeback. The K-pop group will be releasing their new single, Butter very soon. On April 27, BTS dropped the Butter official teaser. Just like any other BTS related news, Butter’s official teaser went viral in no time. The 19 seconds video shows two BTS members in a blue gloomy room and hallway. Watch the official Butter teaser below.

