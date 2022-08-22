BTS' RM Drops Adorable Childhood Picture With His Father; ARMY Showers Him With Love

The South Korean boy band BTS has surely taken the world by storm with their tracks. The band, which consists of seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin and J-Hope, is one of the most popular K-Pop groups across the globe. As the Grammy-nominated band is known for their tracks, most of its members are avid social media users and often share glimpses of their daily lives with their fans. Recently, the band's leader Kim Nam-joon, who is known as RM, dropped an adorable childhood photo with his father and won fans' hearts.

RM enjoys a massive following of over 37 million followers on Instagram. The K-Pop star took to his Instagram handle to share some random pictures. In the first pictures, RM shared an adorable picture with his pet dog RapMon. However, what cuaght his fans' attention was his childhood photo with his father.

In the picture, the singer was seen seated in the dancing car ride in an amusement park. He wore a red shirt and blue denim gallies in the photo and added a red cap to his look. The K-Pop star looked absolutely adorable as he shared smiles with his father. Take a look at the picture here.

ARMY reacts to RM's childhood pic

The BTS fan ARMY was seemongly thrilled to see RM's childhood photo. A Twitter user penned a long note adresed to RM and mentioned how they love his childhood pictures. The user penned, "Nam: How are you? you know I love this kind of pictures!! beautiful memories are important and with family even more so I look at your photo and my heart melts for Namjoon in his childhood Nam, I send you lots of positive energies and thank you." Another fan worte, "i love seeing the tannies’ childhood/baby pics. like yep!! that’s namjoon right there!! just tinier!!!" A fan dug out some mre childhood photos of the K-Pop star and shared them on Twitter.

Nam:

¿How are you?

you know I love this kind of pictures!!☺️💜

beautiful memories are important and with family even more so 🤟🏻💜☺️

I look at your photo and my heart melts for Namjoon in his childhood 😇💜

Nam, I send you lots of positive energies and thank you - pic.twitter.com/6U7h9RRYx6 — Janeth (@Janeth43504269) August 22, 2022

i love seeing the tannies’ childhood/baby pics. like yep!! that’s namjoon right there!! just tinier!!! pic.twitter.com/KvgYqprjCa — bea⁷ ⟭⟬ (@joonielvur) August 22, 2022

namjoon’s childhood pictures are the cutest pic.twitter.com/wYA95FRKbE — namjoon pics (@rmarchives) August 21, 2022

❝ INSTAGRAM UPDATE ❞



[rkive] story on Instagram 💜



🔹 @kimjeonayesha

🔹Aww.... joonie share his childhood pic with his dad while riding in his Insta story.He is looking so adorable.His smile😁is so cute .This is his best story ever 💜i loved it🙃#Namjoon #NAMJOONISHANDSOME pic.twitter.com/5qJ5JzqKk3 — ♡⃝.·͙☽👒⟬⟭Kim Aysha⁷⟭⟬ (@kimjeonayesha) August 21, 2022

Happy Sunday☀️ We are blessed with lots of RM photos today. Thank you RM for sharing a photo from your childhood. This photo must mean a lot to you. RM is art and Art is RM👍💜 #RM #Namjoon pic.twitter.com/h5wPWkVOR9 — Persona ⟭⟬ 💜 ⁷⟬⟭ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@dimplecraze1) August 21, 2022

RM also shared a picture of a white board that had his workout routine written on it. The board read, "5 rounds for - 10 pull-ups, 10 burpees, 300m run."

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial