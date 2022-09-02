BTS' RM Drops New Music Video 'SEXY NUKIM' In Collaboration With Balming Tiger

After K-pop band BTS had announced taking a break from performing together as a band, the members were seen seeking their careers individually. After various members of the popular band announced their solo musical journey, BTS leader RM is all set to take another step in his career.

RM whose real name is Kim Nam-Joon recently joined hands with the award-winning Korean musical collective, Balming Toger for their single, SEXY NUKIM. The music video is finally out now and it has left fans drooling over the singer's looks. Other than RM’s usual rapping skills, what makes the single more prominent is RM’s powerful vocals.

BTS' RM drops new music video SEXY NUKIM

Balming Tiger is made up of nearly a dozen different creatives including musicians, producers, directors, visual artists, and writers who are working together since 2018 to represent the younger generation and popularize Asian culture on a global level.

The new single SEXY NUKIM along with RM will be Balming Tiger's first in a year-and-a-half. For the new song, Balming Tiger brought rappers Omega Sapien, genre-hopping MC and songwriter Mudd the student, and rising producer-rapper Bj who was the main producer behind the single. The latest release also marks RM's first collaboration with Balming Tiger.

The new single which is high on visual experience boasts of a high cinematic storyline that is sure to leave fans hooked to it throughout. The video was directed by Japanese director Pennacky, who won Music Video of the Year alongside Balming Tiger at the 2020 Korean Hip-Hop Awards for “Armadillo.” In a press release for the new single, Balming Tiger says, “We wanted to show ‘Asian sexy’ and ‘Asian cool’ through the music and visuals of the new single.”

Soon the BTS ARMY also expressed their happiness of watching the new single and even shared their take on the same. One of the users shared the singer's looks from the single and wrote, "SEXY RM" along with fire emoticons. Another Twitter user mentioned how the song has been garnering tremendous views. "EXY NUKIM by @balmingtiger (feat. #RM of BTS) after 20 hours has reached 2,290,864 views and 646K likes on YouTube," the user tweeted.

