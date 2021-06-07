BTS' RM Drops New Single 'Bicycle' For Annual Festa 2021: Fans Call It 'Masterpiece'

The South Korean boy band has many surprises planned for the ARMY during their Festa 2021. While the Army speculated another song from the band, BTS surprised them with RM's latest single Bicycle. BTS' RM produced, wrote, and arranged his latest single alongside John Eun. The band dropped the song on YouTube as Monday began in South Korea. It had already crossed 5 million views on YouTube.

BTS' RM drops his latest single Bicycle

BTS is celebrating its eighth anniversary with the ARMY as BTS Festa 2021. The band revealed its plan for the two-week event on May 24. The plan had 'Bicycle' under the date June 7, 2021. While fans were already speculating a song, they were thrilled to know it was RM's new single.

Fans react to RM's latest single Bicycle

BTS' RM's fans are thrilled to listen to the leader of the band's new single. A fan wrote, "Now I just wanna go on a bicycle ride while listening to this masterpiece forgetting everything worries me.". The song received over 200 thousand comments on YouTube. Another fan wrote, "He is such a great leader and such an inspiring person....everyone wants a leader like namjoon". Some fans even called RM an angel. Here's how fans reacted to RM's latest song.

BTS' Mission! BTS 4 Cuts

As per their schedule, on June 5, 2021, BTS dropped a video named "Mission! BTS 4 Cuts". All the seven members gave each other some individual and group tasks at a photo booth. The seven of them had to replicate the poses they were given. The video has over 6.3 million views on YouTube.

BTS' choreography videos

BTS has been dropping their choreography videos for the ARMY. The band recently released "‘Dynamite’ Dance Practice (Cute & Lovely ver.)" for BTS Festa 2021. All the seven members were seen dancing on their first English single Dynamite, which got them their first Grammy nomination.

The band also dropped the choreography video of their performance at MMA. They titled the video "[CHOREOGRAPHY] BTS 2020 MMA 'Black Swan' Intro Performance Dance Practice". The video has crossed over 5.3 million views on YouTube.

