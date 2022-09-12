BTS' RM Gets Emotional Celebrating 28th Birthday With ARMY, Cuts Special Cake; WATCH

The South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive following across the world. Their fan base, known as the BTS fan ARMY, never fails to shower love on the band's seven members - RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook and V. As Kim Nam-joon, who is popularly known as RM, rang in his 28th birthday, he celebrated it with the BTS ARMY via social media platform Weverse's live session and also mentioned how fans' love made him emotional.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, BTS leader RM celebrated his 28th birthday with his fans by cutting a cake on Weverse live. During the live session, the South Korean rapper revealed that the ARMY's birthday wishes made him cry. He also responded to all the questions that fans asked.

According to several pictures and videos surfacing on Twitter, RM, who wore a white T-shirt and denim hoodie, had his pet dog Rap Mon shaped cake before him. Talking about the cake, RM quipped the staff prepared it for him. He added, "I did the live (to celebrate my) birthday, now I'm at home. I don't want to show much. Thank you very much, to all the people who wished me a happy birthday." The rapper further revealed how his fans' warm wishes made him emotional and said, "I received many birthday wishes that made me (cry)...I also wanted to do a performance and do a small concert in a place like Hongdae."

RM's birthday celebration with his fans

The monie bday cake saying "Happy birthday Dad"

😭😭



RM live pic.twitter.com/Sum9LztLsw — t⁷♡ joonie day (@bts_we_are_7) September 12, 2022

Further, in the live session, RM gave a glimpse of several books and revealed that he is supposed to read them. However, he has not read any so far as he is 'lazy' and likes to 'dance in the park' and do a lot of other activities. He also showed his portfolio to his fans.

Meanwhile, as BTS is currently on a break from performing collectively, its members are focusing on their individual careers. Recently, RM surprised his fans with his collaboration with Balming Tiger for the single SEXY NUKIM. The track was released on September 1.