BTS’ RM Jets Off To Switzerland; Enjoys Country's Rich Culture And Food In New Vlog; Watch

The BTS ARMY has been rejoicing as the much-loved band's members consisting of Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and RM recently announced a vlog series. Fans were over the moon and looked forward to the weekly releases as they get to go along with one member each week and get a glimpse into their life. RM's vlog was the latest addition to the series, and the clip saw the celebrity jetting off to Switzerland, where he visited art museums, enjoyed the food and culture, and more.

RM travels to Switzerland in a new BTS vlog

Bangtan TV shared the new vlog featuring RM, who opened the video by sharing a glimpse of himself relaxing in his house. He then mentioned he would be travelling to Switzerland and shared some details about the things he has packed for his trip. He said, "I felt like I had to do something since I'm filming a vlog." After he arrives at his destination, RM stepped out to grab a bite as he was 'starving' and devoured a burger and fries.

Watch BTS RM's vlog

He then made his way to attend the Art Basel, from where he shared clips of the unique and out-of-the-box works of art he came across. He then explored the area a little more, enjoyed a bowl of noodles, dipped his feet into a lake and soaked in everything that the location had to offer. RM also saw a uniquely-shaped table tennis table and mentioned it resembled the BTS symbol, "The table looks like our symbol".

RM then headed to Foundation Beyeler, a museum in Riehen as he shared glimpses of the illustrations he saw and explained what they mean. When he was done, he arrived at Vitra Design Museum, where he had the time of his life and also went down a slide about three times.

RM also gave Chris Martin a shoutout as he saw a chair made by him at the museum and asked the latter to give him a call, as he called him 'amazing'. He said, "Coldplay's Chris Martin made a chair and it's displayed in the Vitra Design Museum. If you see this Chris, give me a call. You're amazing." RM then went on to hike to Mount Rigi and also visited Museum Tinguely, after which he jetted off to Paris. He made his way back to Seoul after giving the ARMY an entertaining and fun-filled vlog.