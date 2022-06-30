BTS' RM Opens On Plans To Launch Art Cafe For His 'private Collection'; 'Just Want To...'

Days after the famed boyband announced a brief hiatus from joint performances to concentrate on individual careers, BTS' RM got candid about his future plans while he expressed his fondness for art which eventually began in 2018 during the famed K-pop band's tour in the US and Europe. RM disclosed his plans of coming up with an art cafe wherein he would exhibit his own private collection.

As an art enthusiast and a collector, RM, during a recent interview, spoke about how he is not a club person and during the US tour when everyone else was partying, he opted to explore a museum. The singer, who gets easily fascinated with art and culture, revealed how he is looking forward to opening an art cafe for his painting works.

BTS RM plans to open an art cafe

While opening about the same, the singer, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, spoke on Intersections Season 2 podcast and revealed how this is the first time he has been serious about his decision. RM who plans to open up a cafe spills beans about setting up his collections along with the cafe so that enthusiasts can easily visit and take a glance at his efforts.

“This is my first time actually saying this but seriously, I am planning to make a small space for my own private collection and then just make a cafe on the first floor and set up my collections on the second floor and the third floor. People could always see the collections when they just want to see them. Because when people come to Korea, and it happens for the Koreans too, we can’t see the great Korean artists because there aren’t many museums right now. There are not many galleries right now. I just want to make my own some time," the 27-year-old singer said.

Apart from this, Nam-joon also spoke about being a part of BTS and how they are looking forward to maintaining a balance in life outside the band. Elucidating further, he mentioned that being a member of a popular band does not have to mean giving up on their personality or likes, they still can figure out life and their goals. "We became men and adults so we have different characters or maybe different future visions. But BTS is still really important for me, it’s the biggest part of me. But keeping this intensity as a team made me easy to forget who I was & why I started this thing. I just want to remind and reminisce myself as to why I started this, and what can I do with my own thing," he concluded.





IMAGE: AP/Instagram/Rkive