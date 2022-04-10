BTS' RM Opens Up On Band's Grammy Nomination, His Plans To Have Kids And More; Read

The South Korean boy band BTS wowed the audience at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. The Band, which was nominated for the second time in a row for Grammys, showcased a commendable performance at the award ceremony. They were nominated for the Best Pop/Duo/Group category with their second English single Butter. While their fan ARMY was furious about them not winning the award, BTS' leader RM recently addressed fans' questions and talked about the award show. He also opened up about his plans of getting married and BTS' new song.

BTS' RM interacted with his fans on Saturday, April 9, and answered several questions. When asked about his experience at Grammys 2022, RM mentioned how the band was anxious about their mistakes, yet they did not make any. He further said, "Everyone gave us applause and stood up so we appreciate it. the performance was everything. We were kinda disappointed when we heard that Doja was going to win but that's alright!" "I looked at the other artists' and I felt something so all we can do is do our best from now on and get better and make good music," RM added.

RM on BTS' new song

RM also threw some light on BTS' new song during his interactive session. When fans asked him if BTS has a new song set to release this year, RM replied, "You bet." He further addressed BTS' collaboration with Snoop Dogg and said, "The Snoop collab was announced? Okay. That’s good."

RM was also thrown some personal questions by his fans as many of them wanted to know about his plans of getting married and having kids. In his reply, RM said, "Oh... I don't know." A fan further asked him if he wanted to have kids and how many of them. Answering the question, RM said, "I used to want to have kids so bad but now... not so much.. when I think about a kid who's like me.. since I was not a very nice kid to my mom so I don't like that idea."

BTS is currently in Las Vegas for their ongoing concert BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial