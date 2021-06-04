BTS' RM Owning A Lavish Flat To Announcing 'Butter' Versions; Here's Their Weekly Round-up

This week, K-pop band BTS members made headlines for various reasons; from RM owning one of the most expensive apartments in South Korea to the group's official social media handle announcing the release of new remixes of their latest English single, Butter. Later in the same week, the BTS group and its member Taehyung aka V completed eight years. Here is what the BTS group and its members have been up to this week, from May 30 to June 4, 2021.

BTS' weekly round-up

In one of the recent interviews of the band on The One Show, one of the fans asked the band how they were taking care of their mental health, especially in times like these. In response to the query, BTS' Suga and Jimin credited exercise and running for their elevated moods. Jimin explained how when you go for a run and come back sweaty, your "mood gets better". BTS' Suga added how he had recently gotten into exercising.

On June 1, 2021, the official handle of the band celebrated their 8th anniversary. In no time, their fans, who collectively call themselves ARMY, rushed in to comment on the post and express their excitement. BTS, which celebrates its anniversary each year by organising fun events for its fans, this year organised a concert titled Muster Sowoozoo. And, the next day, on June 2, 2021, fans celebrated eight years of Taehyung.

Later this week, Billboard announced that BTS' latest English track Butter has topped their Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It replaced Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U, which held the spot last week. Interestingly, the song marks BTS's fourth Hot 100 No.1, in nine months.

After trending for the above achievement, BTS collaborated with fast-food giant McDonalds. However, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) courted controversy again as they attacked the K-pop boyband. Issuing a statement, PETA Asia stated, 'You’re Butter Than This, BTS!' taking a spin on their new English single while asking them to 'stop promoting dead chicken'. But, the BTS fans were not having it this time as fans began to trend #BanPETA.

BTS @bts_bighit @BTS_twt, don’t let your fans down. Stop promoting dead chickens! 😔



The #BTSMeal at McDonald’s includes chicken nuggets that are made from the flesh of tortured birds.



Chickens are not nuggets, but rather living, feeling beings. 💛 https://t.co/CiOKHChZCc #BTS pic.twitter.com/yPLTq5ASeP — PETA Asia (@PETAAsia) May 31, 2021

On June 3, 2021, BTS members announced that they will be releasing new remixes of their latest English single, Butter. To make the announcement, they dropped eight new pictures including one group picture and seven individual pictures of BTS members- RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, and Jin. They also revealed that the two versions will be BTS Butter- Cooler Remix and Sweeter Remix.

Interestingly, a report in Sky Daily (which is a real estate magazine) stated that the group members RM and Jimin have brought new apartments and these flats are one of the most expensive houses in South Korea. The report informed that these new apartments are at the Nine One Hannam apartment complex located in central Seoul. Further, the report added that RM purchased his apartment for 6.36 billion won or around $5.7 million whereas Jimin purchased his apartment for 5.9 billion won or around $5.3 million.

IMAGE: BTS INSTAGRAM

