BTS' RM Reacts To EK Villain's 'Humdard' Song Lyrics, Ekta Kapoor Thanks For His Support

One of the biggest pop bands in the world, South Korean boyband BTS's leader RM has said that he is a true fan of Indian music. While interacting with his fans online, the singer reacted to Arijit Singh's Humdard son from Ek Villain. The producer of the movie Ekta Kapoor did not let his reaction go unnoticed as she dotingly replied to the popular singer.

BTS' RM responded to a fan dedicating him Humdard song lyric

The 2014 movie Ek Villain presented the audience with soulful melodies that still manage to move the hearts of netizens. South Korean rapper RM is no exception. In an interaction posted online by an Army, BTS' leader RM responded to an Indian fan who dedicated a few lines from Ek Villain's Humdard song.

The fan dedicated the lyrics 'Teri muskurahatein hain taaqat meri, Mujhko inhi se ummeed mili, Chaahe kare koi sitam ye jahaan, Inme hi hai sadaa hifaazat meri, Zindagani badi khoobsurat hui, Jannat ab aur kya hogi kahin'. RM was quick to take notice of this fan and replied writing, 'Heaven is right here' with the group's signature purple heart.

210718 Namjoon Weverse



💜: lovely letter telling joon his smile gives them strength, how he's a pillar of support, how he becomes an inspiration

🐨: Heaven is right here..~~~~💜@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xHU4HOtNl9 — alex⁷ (slow) (@iIlejeons) July 18, 2021

Ekta Kapoor thanked BTS' RM

Ekta Kapoor retweeted the fan's post on her feed and thanked RM for showing appreciation for the song. She wrote, 'Thank you, RM of @BTS_twt for showering love on #EkVillian's #Humdard and proving once again, that when it comes to music, there are no boundaries! #BTS'.

Thank you, RM of @BTS_twt for showering 💜 love on #EkVillian's #Humdard and proving once again, that when it comes to music, there are no boundaries! #BTS https://t.co/YuHNkirIfi — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) July 20, 2021

More on South Korean boyband BTS

Also known as Bangtan Boys, the band consists of seven members namely Jin, Suga, RM, J Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is signed under the Big Hit label and was formed in the year 2013. After a rocky start in the music industry, the group blew up in South Korea by delivering bangers like Boy In Luv, Where Did You Come From, Fire, and Dope. Soon, the band shook the global music industry while collaborating with several international artists. Their latest song Permission to Dance to showing no signs of slowing down on musical charts across the globe. It is currently sitting on top of the Billboard Hot 100 list.

