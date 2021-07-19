BTS RM Reacts To Ek Villan's 'Humdard' Sent By Indian ARMY, Gives Heart-warming Reply

In a crossover that Indian ARMYs never expected, BTS leader RM reacted to the song 'Humdard' from Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Ek Villain' after an Indian ARMY dedicated lyrics of the song to him. The iconic moment happened after an ARMY posted a lengthy note for the South Korean rapper on Weverse and dedicated lines from the famous Bollywood song sung by Arijit Singh to him.

The 'Humdard' lyrics that the Indian ARMY quoted were-- "Teri muskurahatein hain taaqat meri, Mujhko inhi se ummeed mili, Chaahe kare koi sitam ye jahaan, Inme hi hai sadaa hifaazat meri, Zindagani badi khoobsurat hui, Jannat ab aur kya hogi kahin". The lyrics loosely translate to-- "Your joy is my strength, I get my hope from it. Even if I face hurdles, I feel safe in it. Life is beautiful, what else is heaven?"

To the joy of the ARMY and all other Indian ARMYs, RM responded to her post and the last line of the song saying- 'Heaven is right here' along with a purple heart emoji.

210718 Namjoon Weverse



💜: lovely letter telling joon his smile gives them strength, how he's a pillar of support, how he becomes an inspiration

🐨: Heaven is right here..~~~~💜@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xHU4HOtNl9 — alex⁷ (slow) (@iIlejeons) July 18, 2021

Indian ARMYs emotional

BTS RM's heart-touching response to the fan drove Indian ARMYs crazy and several congratulated the user for being noticed by the South Korean rapper. While some said that they were jealous of her, others joked that she must have saved the entire humanirty in her last life to have earned a response like that from RM.

Oh my god I literally feeling crying 😭 — Namira Jamil (@JamilNamira) July 19, 2021

WHAT DID YOU DO IN YOUR PAST LIFE?? DID YOU SAVE THE WHOLE HUMANITY !? /J — lil 🌱⁷ 🥕 (@lil_beansprout7) July 18, 2021

Congrats army!! Even though we might get jealous but we all are happy that they are happy!! Love you and congrats!! pic.twitter.com/4EgAtMYdup — 👻 L U L U 👻 (@Lulu_ArmyOt7) July 18, 2021

Atleast indian army are getting noticed that's enough for me — Desimy 💜🇮🇳⁷ Stream PTD 🤠 (@ritika28202920) July 18, 2021

hi @/god its me 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2HyXpldUja — ᴿᴹ ryn ⁷🐨 (@fckmeupnamjoon) July 18, 2021

BTS Permission to Dance breaks records

After delivering the super hit song Butter the boyband has released another English single. BTS dropped the music video for their latest dance number Permission To Dance on July 9 which is co-written by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews. The UK’s Official Singles Chart took to their Twitter and announced that BTS earned their seventh UK Top 40 entry with their newest single Permission To Dance. The music video of the song has crossed 163 million views on YouTube since its release.

