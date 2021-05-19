BTS' RM Reveals Drake's Album 'Thank Me Later' Was The Turning Point In His Life

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon recently revealed that when he was young he wanted to be a writer or poet, however, later found interest in rap. Speaking during an interview, he opened up on what changed his idea, the singer said that the turning point in his life was Drake's Thank Me Later which was “shocking” for him.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, BTS' RM was asked what changed his idea of writing prose and poetry. He revealed that he started rapping with "Nas, Eminem," referring to "the golden age of hip-hop." The turning point in his life was his idol, Drake. In particular, it was his 2010 debut studio album, Thank Me Later which was “shocking” for him because it was a “freaky thing that a rapper actually sang.” After that, a lot of rappers began to sing, deciding to put the melodies into their songs across the genres, between raps and melody which bought a change in his life.

On many occasions, RM as well as his BTS bandmates - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have shared their admiration for Drake in interviews. The BTS members also met Drake backstage at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 where he had also praised the band for being "the most famous people in North America right now." Drake also promised to host the members the next time they visit Toronto, Canada. All of them posed for photos together which was posted by BTS on Twitter along with the caption, “And we met @Drake !!!!!!”

Apart from this, during the interview, BTS' RM also revealed that he struggled with finding his identity at the beginning of his career as a rapper. He said, “it took some time for that identity to develop and settle itself.” He also admitted that being a part of a “pop act” led to instances where he had to “reorganize” his identity and then “reflect on what his identity is.” BTS are all set to release their second-ever English single titled Butter on May 21, 2021. They will also be seen performing the new song for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

