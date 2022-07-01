BTS' RM Talks About His Love For Art, Says Visual Art Helped Him In Staying Calm On Stage

The South Korean boy band BTS has been reaching new heights ever since its debut. The seven members of the band, RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V, have grown to global fame. While they have focused on their music throughout the years and also bagged two Grammy nominations, they have also found new interests while travelling across the world.

In a recent interview with Marc Spiegler, the global director of Art Basel, an international art fair, RM got candid about his life, music and also his love for art. The K-Pop star's Instagram is filled with his explorations of art museums around the world as he often praises art and artists.

During the chat, the rapper revealed that it was fine visual arts that helped him stay calm on BTS' stage. Talking about the same, he revealed that he found his love for art in 2018. He further added that he got plenty time when he was on tour in America and Europe. He also added that he spent most of his free time in his hotel room, which is why he decided to kill his boredom with sightseeing.

The BTS' star said, "It was in 2018, so four years ago. Actually, I got plenty of time when we were on tour in America or in Europe.'

RM on his love for art

RM further continued and mentioned the sites with which he began his journey as an art lover. RM said, "The first site [I visited] was the Chicago Art Institute and it was 2018. I just went there and saw the amazing paintings they got." He also added that he was thrilled by the artwork by artists like Seurat, Monet, and Picasso for the first time.

He added that even though these artists are no longer alive, he was excited to encounter art pieces by them. He added, "I was so jealous. [I thought,] ‘What is art? What is this painting? What is this color? What do they mean?’ That first experience got me really interested and I had many chances to visit all the famous museums because I was always in Paris, New York, and LA." The singer also expressed his wish to open his own art collection.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial