BTS’ RM To Make Solo Debut After Jin, Agency Updates 'currently In Preparation'

After BTS member Jin explored his career individually by releasing his solo single, Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay singer Chris Martin last week, it seems that another RM is soon to join the bandwagon. RM whose real name is Kim Nam-Joon will soon be making his solo debut with a new album.

The news of RM's new single was confirmed by his agency. This latest update pertaining to the ember's career popped up before BTS members-- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook military enlistment, one after another. Currently, RM is busy with the prep work for his solo debut.

BTS’ RM confirmed to make solo debut, preparations underway

South Korean news outlet JTBC News reported about RM’s upcoming solo album and revealed that it is likely to release on November 25. Responding to the speculations, Soompi quoted a representative from BTS’ agency Bighit Music saying, “RM will be releasing a solo album, and he is currently in preparations.”

News of RM’s solo debut comes after he and filmmaker Jang Hang Joon joined hands. Both will be appearing as MCs for tvN’s new variety show The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge. Apart from this, RM previously collaborated with Balming Tiger for the music video, SEXY NUKIM. The song was released on September 1. On the other hand, Jin's first solo The Astronaut which left fans swooning to the same came with Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s cameo appearance as a news reporter.

Meanwhile, earlier a month back, RM had addressed a fan at Weverse during a live broadcast and explained that his solo album might release at the end of the year. He then also spoke about facing a crisis as a band together. Without divulging more details in the matter, he shared that the band was facing difficulties and how they sailed across together with their unity. "As you know our team is now really in a situation where a lot of things are confusing. It’s not uncertain.. everyone knows about it. And in that situation, each of us is working hard to protect what’s ours," he had told the fan then.

