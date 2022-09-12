BTS RM's Birthday Celebration: Here's Sneak Peek Of How The Rapper Marked His Special Day

BTS ARMY is quite excited today as Kim Namjoon, the multi-talented leader of the globally popular band BTS is celebrating his 28th birthday. On the special occasion, as fans send their heartfelt greetings to the singer, Namjoon who goes by the name RM treated fans with lovely pictures from midnight celebrations.

Starting the day with subtle celebrations at midnight, the BTS leader was joined by close friends, and it seemed he ringed the day on a sweet note. With candles, cakes, and more, the K-pop artist's birthday celebration was a private and close-knit affair. RM also treated his fans to some photos from the midnight celebration.

BTS RM'S birthday celebrations

In one of the pictures which was quite blurred, the K-pop star can be seen wearing a birthday hat and sitting on the floor in a gallery lit with candles and light. The other ones are photos of some sweet delicacies. Earlier in the day, he also posted some photos of fans celebrating his birthday and holding events.

While ARMY might have flooded social media with their fun-filled wishes for the rapper, his fellow band members were also not behind. BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V was one of the first to tweet from the band’s official handle and fans are impressed with his choice of photos for RM. V shared a solo click of the BTS leader and added another photo where both of them are showing off their muscles. And needless to say, ARMYs lost their calm.

Happy 28th birthday to the talented RM.



The rapper, singer-songwriter, producer & leader of BTS has been recognized with awards like Patron of the Arts. His records have included highest-charting soloist in Billboard 200 history (2018) in addition to several other achievements. pic.twitter.com/U725qGbWl6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 11, 2022

Happy birthday to our leader! 🐨👑💜

I have no new art but here's an illustration I never posted until now~ Inspired by his song Bicycle and all the love and comfort he shares💖#btsfanart #RM #HappyBirthdayNamjoon #HAPPYRMDAY pic.twitter.com/L2EtNBOhTW — KAI⁷🍊🐱🌸 Packing pre-0rders (@YoonYoonGalaxy) September 11, 2022



Meanwhile, despite BTS announcing a hiatus from performing collectively as a band together, RM recently surprised fans with his new single, SEXY NUKIM. The rapper had joined hands with the Korean musical collective, Balming Toger for their single, SEXY NUKIM. The music video is finally out now and it has left fans drooling over the singer's looks. Other than RM’s usual rapping skills, what makes the single more prominent is RM’s powerful vocals. On the other hand, the Korean pop band recently confirmed that they will perform a free concert in Busan in support of the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030.

IMAGE: Instagram/micarmyxbts_17