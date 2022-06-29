BTS' RM's Fondness For Art Museums Makes K-Pop Fans Visit Them; Here's How

Famed South Korean boyband BTS enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. The band has surely taken the world by storm with their chart-busting and foot-tapping songs. While the K-Pop band's fans - ARMY- never fail to praise and hype them, they also support BTS members' individual careers and choices. Recently, ARMY flooded some museums in the US that the band's leader RM had visited.

Ever since BTS members made their Instagram debut last year, each of them had garnered a massive follower base. BTS' leader RM has over 35.7 million followers on Instagram on whom he seemingly has a great influence upon. Earlier last month, the K-Pop band visited the White House to talk about the recent spike in anti-Asian hate crimes in the US with President Joe Biden. During their visit to the US, the band members went to explore the country and also took out time to meet their friends there. As RM is a huge art buff, he also paid a visit to the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the K-Pop star shared a series of photos of the exhibit by the Canadian-American painter Phillip Guston. The post had a series of artwork by the celebrated painter and also some snaps of RM himself.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "2 Boston 4 Guston ..from Washington." RM's post was not only liked by hundreds of thousands of his fans, but also made them eager to rush to visit the museum.

Notably, this is not the first time that RM's fans have been influenced by him and followed his love for art. Ever since RM posted a picture of him in front of the McGovern Green at the Menil Collection in Houston, Texas, it has become a popular spot for BTS fan ARMY.

BTS' RM on his love for art

In a recent chat with ARTnews, RM opened up about his fondness of art and revealed that he read and studies continuously. He said, "As an art enthusiast and a collector who loves art, I read and study a lot hoping to grow special insights and better discerning eyes." The singer also revealed that he began visiting museums regularly in 2018. He further added, "I’m not good at multitasking, but I’m a person who digs deep once I get interested. Right now, I’m into art."

