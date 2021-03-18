BTS Sets New Guinness World Record With Their Hit Single 'Dynamite'

BTS seems to have a non-stop chart-topping success for their English language track Dynamite. The music video for BTS' Dynamite has already crossed 900 Million views on YouTube. The song was also nominated at the Grammys 2021 in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. They made history at the biggest musical night by becoming the first South Korean act to receive a nomination and also perform solo. The rooftop performance of their hit single was much talked about both, before and after the show was aired.

BTS' Dynamite sets a new Guinness World Record

Accolades for their track Dynamite are still pouring in. On March 16, 2021, the Guinness Book of World Records revealed that the group has achieved the record for receiving 'most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres'. The music clocked a staggering three million views on its premiere day.

BTS fans react to the news

BTS fans took to Twitter to express their not-so-hidden amazement at the group's yet another Guinness World Record. One fan commented jokingly saying that Guinness should have a separate section for the band's records. To this, Guinness has a rather interesting reply:

ARMY is known to be religious streaming music videos and hyping up the BTS members on Twitter. Addressing this, one fan had a rather important question to ask. Let's find out:

when you realise we need to break our own record for the next comeback ...ðŸ˜… — minaâ· (@EUPH0RIAL0VE) March 16, 2021

This new Guinness Record is a fourth for BTS' Dynamite. Previously, the three records were ‘Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours’, ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours', and ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group’. BTS are no strangers to setting and breaking their own records. They also hold 'most viewers for an online concert' as well as 'best selling album' record.

BTS's songs have achieved wide recognition not only in their homeland South Korea but also worldwide. Often dubbed as the biggest boy band in the world, BTS continues to make history with their chart-topping singles and albums. The septet is known for its musical and lyrical artistry. Their last musical release was BE, a studio album that also included Dynamite.