BTS Shares 'that Moment' When They Found Out They Lost The Grammys 2021 To Ariana And Gaga

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was held recently in Los Angeles. Various global music stars like Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles emerged as winners in various categories. South Korean boy band BTS was also among the artists nominated this year in the Grammys 2021. The boy band took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted their reaction when the winner from their category was announced. For all the people who are wondering about did BTS lose Grammys and did BTS win a Grammy 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

BTS shares the moment when they found out they lost to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga

BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at Grammys 2021. It was their solo nomination at this year’s Grammys. Unfortunately, the group could not win their solo nomination and lost in the category to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s Rain On Me. The duo bagged the golden trophy for their collaboration.

BTS took to their official Twitter handle and shared a reaction video when Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s collaboration was announced as the winner in the category. In the video, the group is seen anticipating as the winner's name is about to announce. When Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga were announced as the winners, they were evidently disappointed as they lost but they managed to gather themselves within a few seconds and celebrated Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s win. Here is a look at BTS’ video on their official Twitter handle.

BTS performs at Grammys 2021

Despite their loss, BTS still made history in this year’s Grammy 2021. The K-Pop group were the first Korean act in the history of Grammys 2021 to have been nominated in the coveted awards and also perform solo at the awards show. The group performed their hit song Dynamite from Seoul. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were all dressed in colourful outfits as they started their performance at a closed stage. They then crooned to their song and took the performance on the rooftop. The power-packed performance earned the group praises from their ARMY members all over the world. The original song has more than 914 million views on Youtube now.

Image Credits: BTS Instagram