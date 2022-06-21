BTS Songs 'Yet To Come' And 'Run BTS' Enter Billboard Top 100 And Global Excl. U.S. Top 10

The South Korean boy band BTS has surely taken the world by storm with their chart-busting tracks and quirky moves. The band recently surprised its fans with their latest and most-awaited anthology album Proof. The album included many of their pre-release songs along with three brand new ones. While within 10 days of its release, Proof has emerged to be a success and is also on a record-breaking spree.

BTS' tracks Yet To Come and Run BTS have now appeared on Billboard Top 100 and Global Excl. U.S. Top 10.

After 10 days of its release, BTS' latest tracks are surely making their way up to the top of music charts. On June 21, 2022, BTS' latest songs Yet To Come and Run BTS made space on Billboard's Hot 100 at number 13 and 73, respectively. Their song For Youth is currently at number 110, while Born Singer is at number 121 on the chart. Yet To Come has also debuted at number 1 on the Global Excl. U.S. Top 10, while Run BTS is at number 8.

BTS' Proof scripts history

As per Oricon, Proof ranked fifth in the history of foreign artists' first-week album sales. Proof marked BTS' third album to rank in the Top 5. BTS' records had earlier ranked second and fourth with its previous albums.

Moreover, the band marked first place in the Weekly Album Ranking and broke the record of the highest number of albums in history by foreign artists.

Proof tops Billboard Top 200 chart

The proof is currently on a record-breaking spree ever since its release on June 10. Around 10 days after its release, Billboard officially announced that BTS' latest anthology album Proof has debuted at number one on its Top 200 Album chart. While it is another milestone for the band, Proof marked the K-Pop band's sixth album to top Billboard's 200.

Proof achieved the biggest US sales week of any album by a group so far in 2022 and the second biggest overall. As per Luminate, which was formerly known as MRC Data, Proof earned a total of 314,000 equivalent album units after one week, which ended on June 16.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial