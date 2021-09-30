Last Updated:

BTS: South Korean Government Clarifies About Band's Expenses For Envoy Activities At UNGA

Popular South Korean boyband BTS was appointed special presidential envoy to represent the county at the UN General Assembly. Read more.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
BTS

Image: Twitter/@BTS_officia


South Korean government has set the records straight about a report stating that the K-pop band BTS' expenses were covered by the government at the 76th UN General Assembly on September 20. Earlier in July, South Korean President Moon Jae-in appointed the band as the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. Not only did the group deliver an inspirational speech on sustainable growth for future generations but they also performed their hit single Permission To Dance at United Nations General Assembly.

South Korean Government clarifies on BTS expenses at UNGA

According to Soompi, a report from Chosunilbo on September 30 stated that the South Korean government did not pay for the Grammy-nominated music group's expenses which included travel, lodging, and food for their trip to New York with President Moon Jae at the UNGA. The same report stated that the group was stationed in New York City for three days with President Moon Jae In, First Lady Kim Jung Sook, and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hwang Hee. During this time, the boyband was not offered any travel allowance special fee. 

This was followed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism clarifying the report to Newsen, a South Korean entertainment news outlet, and revealing that after a probe into the matter, they found that the South Korean government covered some of the cost of the group's envoy activities in New York. They also called the report 'not true' that claimed that BTS did not receive any allowance for their envoy activities in New York. 

READ | Coldplay X BTS: Jungkook admits feeling pressured to record in front of Chris Martin

Another report from a South Korean daily newspaper, No Cut News, stated that the United Nations had invited the band as a separate entity. Citing this reason, only some of the expenses of BTS were covered during the trip. 

READ | 'Run BTS' Episode 153 highlights: J-Hope sings Gangnam Style by PSY and more

More on BTS at UNGA

The frontrunners of the global K-pop boom left an impressionable mark at the 76th UN General Assembly on September 20 with their stimulating speech for future generations. They also touched on climatic change and the importance of sustainable growth. Revealing that they have been vaccinated, the group assured their fans that they would meet soon which came true after the band announced their concert at SoFi stadium in LA. 

READ | BTS' ARMY trends 'Protect Jungkook' as singer gets accused of backdoor advertising

Image: Twitter/@BTS_officia

READ | 'My Universe': BTS, Coldplay channel celestial powers in official music video: Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS, South Korean Government, BTS expenses
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com